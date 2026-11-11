Nvidia CEO admits affair with alleged Chinese spy linked to insider‑trading financier

Jensen Huang confessed an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese entrepreneur accused of passing data to Beijing, after her former partner Kang Wei faced insider‑trading fines. The scandal raises questions about Nvidia's security oversight and possible Chinese influence.

The thirty‑second‑degree discovery that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has had a romantic relationship with an alleged spy has sent shockwaves through the high‑tech industry. In a memo to staff released Sunday, the 63‑year‑old CEO admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese entrepreneur who has been officially investigated for providing sensitive information to Beijing. Huang's confession arrived after reports surfaced that Alice was formerly linked romantically to Kang Wei, the financier who ultimately faced a multi‑million‑dollar penalties for insider trading and disclosure violations.

How the affair unfolded

Documents obtained by the Financial Times show that Alice Huang met Kang Wei in 2011, five years after he founded the private‑equity firm Hexi Capital. The two became a public couple and, according to sources familiar with the pair, positioned herself as Kang's wife at investor meetings and in business circles. Their partnership created a network of shell companies that enabled them to execute corporate takeovers and invest across technology sectors, including gaming and data‑center expansions.

Also read Nvidia stock falls amid probe into CEO Jensen Huang over alleged affair with Chinese spy

By spring 2020, the Hexi Capital network had secured a significant contract to design and operate an AI computing center for the Internet conglomerate Tencent in Shanghai. The collaboration pushed the duo into the AI entrepreneur arena. Kang, then 51, was often seen presenting Alice's names and ties to Nvidia as a selling point for the project, effectively leveraging his connections to gain business advantages.

The turning point came in early 2024, when Alice Huang publicly bragged about her closeness to Jensen Huang at a trade show in Taipei. She arranged for the Nvidia CEO's arrival at a bar where she was already mingling with executives, with the resulting photos and video quickly spreading across industry channels. By mid‑2024, further images caught Alice and Jensen sharing wine glasses, holding hands, and posing side‑by‑side at the same event, demonstrating the depth of their personal relationship.

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Stakeholder responses and legal fallout

Following the affair disclosure, US officials have reportedly briefed on Alice Huang's alleged role as a member of Beijing's Ministry of State Security. The intelligence assessment points to her involvement in learning about American AI chip technology and potentially lobbying Nvidia to export its most advanced processors to China. In response, Washington has been probing Megaspeed, the company where Alice worked, for possible hardware smuggling to China. A prior audit request by Nvidia in 2024 aimed to tighten oversight of its subsidiary's supply chain.

Meanwhile, former partner Kang Wei's legal troubles continue to loom. In 2018, the Hong Kong‑based regulator fined Hexi Capital $2.6 million, including a $60,000 penalty on Kang for insider trading during the Huiqui Technology takeover. More recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission fined the firm for failing to reveal an insider stake in an acquired company. These regulatory actions underscore the legal and reputational risks that now shadow Nvidia's executive leadership.

Implications for Nvidia's future

With the scandal unfolding, Nvidia might face intensified scrutiny from the US Department of Commerce, potentially leading to tighter export controls on its graphics processing units. The company's board will need to confront questions about executive vetting and the safeguards protecting intellectual property from foreign espionage.

Experts suggest the affair could erode investor confidence, especially among institutional stakeholders wary of regulatory challenges. Nvidia will likely need to strengthen its internal ethics training and conduct an independent audit to restore trust and ensure compliance with both US and international security standards.

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For now, the company's short‑term priority will be to manage public perception, limit leakage of sensitive data, and respond to any pending investigations tied to Alice's alleged spy activities. The long‑term trajectory will hinge on how Nvidia navigates executive disclosures, security protocols, and the evolving geopolitical climate surrounding AI technology trade.