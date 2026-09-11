Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Sparks Honeypot Warning

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy, prompting an internal investigation and warnings from security experts about honeypot schemes targeting executives who lack rigorous background checks.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be linked to a Chinese spying operation, prompting the company's board of directors to open an internal investigation into the matter.

The board said it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but it will consider all available information. The FBI is looking into the affair, according to President Trump, and the case has highlighted the risk of honeypot schemes aimed at executives with access to trade secrets, strategic plans and national security information.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Huang Apologises Amid Spy Concerns

Huang apologized for the affair and said he would cooperate with the investigation, adding he is committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting U.S. national security. He also denied having any idea that the woman was an alleged spy. Security experts warn that high-profile tech tycoons driven by sex, money and ego have become prime targets for sophisticated honeypot traps from foreign adversaries.

Toby Braun, founder of the American Special Investigative Group, said his firm has seen honeypot traps skyrocket in recent years, with women luring powerful men to casually give up their secrets.

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"We are seeing this involving very powerful executives," Braun told The Post. "And we are only expecting it to grow in the middle of this AI race. " Braun noted that all CEOs get training from law enforcement about counter-espionage, especially big tech CEOs working for the government, but because they live in the private world they are not treated like high-ranking federal employees subject to thorough background checks, polygraphs, financial audits and mandatory foreign-contact reporting.

Paul Eckloff, a retired US Secret Service agent, said "the cult of personality surrounding CEOs" has never been more pronounced.

"We trust these people to know everything," he said. "In this case, one individual was incredibly influential in deciding US export policy for this technology. " Eckloff warned that the days of Russian sex spies luring influential people are gone, with today's tactics aimed at the singular people shaping artificial intelligence, global commerce and national security.

"The Russians made this famous, but the Chinese understand that the most valuable thing you can steal from a powerful man isn't necessarily a secret. It's his judgment," Eckloff said.

Security Experts Warn of Honeypot Risks

"In this case, the consequences of influencing an executive's judgment extend far beyond one company. " Ken Senser, chief strategy officer at Corporate Security Advisors, told FOX Business that "all kinds of sensitive information is at risk when relationships exist whose basis is really to compromise the executive.

" He said that while he does not have specific insight into the Nvidia situation, the sort of information at risk includes strategic plans, customer identities, product lines and designs, allocation and pricing of products, and corporate discussions with the government. Senser said such operations carry the threat of releasing compromising information if an executive does not cooperate.

"We recommend quite a bit of emphasis on general awareness and education for executives," he said, adding that chance meetings or approaches from members of the opposite sex can have ulterior motives. "It's always smart to do a bit of diligence or to ask somebody on your team to do a bit of diligence.

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" He added that no matter who the individual is, even if they are not affiliated with an adversary, the executive needs to be reminded that sensitive information should not be shared outside the strict confines of the company's need to know. Senser also said companies need to create non-punitive processes to encourage reporting by concerned individuals, so executives feel comfortable coming forward without fear of retribution.

Eric O'Neill, a former FBI counterintelligence operative, said "a honeypot operation exploits one of our most fundamental vulnerabilities: the human desire for intimacy, affection, and trust.

" He added that even without access to a single proprietary document, access to someone with Huang's level of influence could be extraordinarily valuable to a foreign intelligence service. Mark Trott, a San Francisco-based program manager for investigations at Concentric Advisors, told FOX Business that spy activity in San Francisco rivals, if not exceeds, Washington, because the secrets worth stealing have moved from government labs to the private sector.

AI Changes Espionage Tactics

He said spies rarely ask for secrets, instead asking for opinions, complaints and advice, then letting the target fill in the rest. Trott said the most dangerous invitation an engineer can get is the all-expenses-paid trip to speak overseas, because the goal is to get you talking about what you know. A sympathetic listener who loves hearing about your job struggles is a bigger red flag than a stranger in a bar, he added.

Trott also warned that AI has given the other side a faster, cheaper playbook.

"Deepfakes and synthetic personas make a convincing approach scalable, so the fake friend can now be the fake colleague, recruiter, or investor," he said. He added that the best defense is not paranoia but a reporting culture, and that the employee who flags an odd approach on day one is worth more than any firewall. The case has drawn attention because Huang heads one of America's most important and valuable companies and has a close relationship with President Trump.

Nvidia serves as the backbone of America's AI industry, which is directly competing with China, making Huang a prime target for foreign intelligence services.