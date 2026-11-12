Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang’s future and 5 dead in Brooklyn building collapse: Morning Rundown

Plus, Democrat Scott Colom wins the Mississippi Senate race, expanding the party’s Senate majority to 55 seats.

Nvidia’s board meets over CEO’s future as the AI giant reels from the China spy scandal. At least two people are dead after a building collapse in Brooklyn.

And, how American Legion halls are adapting as the veteran population shrinks. Nvidia’s board was addressing CEO Jensen Huang’s future at the company last night, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News, as the American chipmaking giant reeled from the scandal surrounding its leader’s affair with an Nvidia shares dropped almost 9% in after-hours trading amid multiple reports that Huang’s future hung in the balance.

Also read Nvidia board weighs ousting CEO Jensen Huang amid spy and affair allegations

The company’s board met following a new report in The New York Times that he also had a relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported to him. Citing five people who worked at Nvidia, the newspaper reported that Huang had an affair with another woman, in addition to a woman who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. Huang wrote in a note to employees Sunday that he had been “unfaithful to his wife,” though he did not specify details.

NBC News reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had determined that the first woman, China has dismissed the allegations, calling them “purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China. ” “The U.S. side should stop fabricating so-called espionage narratives as a pretext for implementing technological blockades,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters today. Alice Huang began her career as a TV reporter for China’s state media. She shifted into work in finance and later became a video game executive.

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Along the way, In its first statement since reports emerged about Huang’s extramarital affair, the company at the center of the spy scandal said itAt least five people died and more than a dozen others were hurt when an apartment building collapsed in New York City, officials said, sparking a search by firefighters through piles of rubble. Seven children and a firefighter were among the people injured, the Fire Department of New York said.

A man told NBC New York that his brother, Jose Luis Caguana, was killed in the collapse. Caguana, a 26-year-old immigrant from Ecuador, was working in construction to support his family, including his pregnant wife. The collapse occurred at a four-unit building dating from 1930 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on the edge of a construction site where a one-story building had been previously demolished. It was unclear what caused the collapse.

For the first time in 44 years, Mississippi has a Democratic senator. In a major upset, Scott Colom defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, capping a razor-thin race that at times during counting was separated by less than 100 votes. Colom will also be the state’s first Black U.S. senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.

Colom’s victory will give Democrats at least 55 Senate seats, as he’s the eighth Democrat to flip a Republican-held seat for the year. Republicans will have 44 seats. The only Senate race left to be called is in Alaska. Colom’s win — and the results and exit polls from the midterm elections nationwide — tell a clear story: A country that elected Trump in 2024 to lower the cost of living deemed him a failure.

But even as they say they want a course correction, GOP lawmakers are deeply reluctant to blame the president or change his policies.

“There’s so much. … It’s not just the president,” said Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose red district in Colorado became an unexpectedly close race that’s yet to be called.

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“We collectively failed. ”guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier who asked him and his guests to maintain an atmosphere of “silence and respect. ” Hegseth, his wife, Jennifer, and some of his top aides were taking pictures, talking and laughing in front of the tomb, located at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth had been attending a Veterans Day ceremony.

The men who say Rep. Jim Jordan failed to protect them from a predator at Ohio State University when he was an assistant wrestling coachAsh Adams, Frank Thorp V, Stella Ragas, Benjamin Rasmussen, Harmon Li / for NBC News Her brother serves in the National Guard. Her uncle fought in Afghanistan as a member of the U.S. Army.

So when senior NBC News photo editor Elise Wrabetz was looking for a way to pay tribute to America’s warriors, she zeroed-in on a venerable veteran’s organization that has been around since 1919 and has also been part of the backdrop of her life: the American Legion. These posts remain vital parts of the community that also reflect today’s culture — and are changing with the times even as the numbers of veterans dwindle.

This Pennsylvania midwife has delivered about 2,000 babies in her nearly 40-year career and had always been skeptical of vaccines — but the state’s measles outbreakDianna Russini, a high-profile NFL reporter who resigned from her job after reports surfaced of her relationship with the New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel,Sign up to The Selection Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson.

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