Nvidia board has unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and chairman, saying it’s in the best interest of the company.

WASHINGTON — Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return.

It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Board Reversal

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement Monday. President Donald Trump said the federal government had “no reason to believe” Huang’s return to Nvidia posed a national security risk.

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Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company, adding that he takes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. ” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as CFO, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement continued. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work. ” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. MORE TO COME.