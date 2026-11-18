Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones confirms the board will not reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned amid scandal, as the company begins a rigorous search for a permanent successor.

Nvidia has firmly rejected any possibility of reinstating co-founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the artificial intelligence semiconductor giant, despite his recent public declaration of willingness to return. Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed during a corporate earnings call that the board of directors unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and has no intention of bringing him back to the role.

Board Firmly Rejects CEO Reinstatement

Nvidia's board of directors has officially closed the door on any negotiations to reverse the departure of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer. Chairman Harvey Jones stated clearly on a recent earnings call that the board does not intend to reinstate Huang, effectively ending speculation about a quick return to power for the embattled technology leader. This decisive stance comes just hours after Huang publicly announced his readiness to resume his duties if the directors extended an offer to him.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang Reinstatement Amid Spy Probe

Resignation Triggered By Personal Allegations

The resignation of Jensen Huang follows serious allegations regarding multiple extramarital affairs that surfaced last week and have since triggered intense internal and external scrutiny. One of these allegations involves an alleged Chinese intelligence operative who may have been involved in diverting export-restricted microchips to China, raising significant national security concerns for the company. These personal conduct issues and potential espionage links prompted the initial decision for Huang to step aside from his operational duties as chief executive.

Rigorous Search For Permanent Successor

With the former chief executive removed, Nvidia's board is now tasked with conducting a thorough and serious search for a permanent successor to lead the company through a complex technological landscape. Chairman Harvey Jones emphasized that the board will evaluate both internal candidates and external contenders to find the individual best equipped to handle the role. The company is looking for a leader who can manage the intricate challenges posed by advanced silicon technologies and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

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Balancing Speed With Executive Selection

While Nvidia aims to appoint a new chief executive as quickly as possible to maintain momentum in the high-stakes artificial intelligence market, the board refuses to compromise on the quality of the candidate. Chairman Harvey Jones stressed that the directors will not expedite the hiring process simply to fill the vacancy quickly. The priority remains finding exactly the right person who can navigate the major changes currently reshaping the global marketplace for advanced computing hardware.

Strategic Leadership Amid Global Tensions

The incoming chief executive will face the dual challenge of driving Nvidia's technological innovation while managing the delicate balance between commercial success and national security requirements. Chairman Harvey Jones noted that the current world environment involves significant shifts in how advanced silicon technologies interact with international trade regulations and geopolitical stability. The board believes that identifying a leader with the specific skills to navigate these tensions is critical for the long-term strategic health of the company.