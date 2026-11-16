Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang Reinstatement Amid Spy Probe

The Nvidia board is investigating CEO Jensen Huang for national security risks and has rejected calls for his return, shifting focus to interim leadership and spending cuts.

Nvidia Corporation has firmly rejected requests from high-profile supporters to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, according to new reports. The company's board of directors is instead prioritizing a comprehensive internal investigation into Huang's personal conduct and its potential implications for national security.

Board Launches Security Investigation

The investigation, led by the Wachtell Lipton law firm, seeks to determine whether Jensen Huang compromised sensitive company secrets or national security interests. This scrutiny follows Huang's admission to having an extramarital affair with a woman identified as a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. The board's decision to pursue this legal inquiry signals a definitive break from the disgraced executive, who resigned last week.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstatement Bid Gains 150k Signatures as Megaspeed Confirms Alice Huang Departure

Huang's resignation came after revelations emerged that he had engaged in at least three extramarital affairs, two of which allegedly involved employees of the technology giant. Despite his departure, rumors persisted regarding a potential return, with the Financial Times reporting that Huang had discussed the possibility with allies. However, the board has made it clear that they are not interested in entertaining such an idea, regardless of external pressure.

Allies Campaign for Reinstatement

Despite the board's stance, a massive campaign has been organized to bring Jensen Huang back to the helm of the company he co-founded 33 years ago. President Donald Trump has publicly signaled openness to the idea, stating that the country's strength was not put at risk by Huang's actions. Trump told reporters on Monday that the nation is stronger than ever, dismissing concerns about the CEO's conduct.

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Elon Musk is also reportedly among the key figures advocating for Huang's return. Musk was one of more than 180,000 people to sign an online petition supporting the former CEO. The petition was facilitated through the Stand With Jensen website, created on the Replit platform by an unnamed Nvidia employee. The site featured an open letter to the board demanding reinstatement, drawing significant support from Silicon Valley titans.

The campaign garnered signatures from prominent industry leaders, including Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke. The sudden surge in traffic caused the website to crash temporarily. Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, inspected the code and fixed issues, including a 200-person signature cap and bot protection mechanisms.

Interim CEO Halts Aggressive Spending

As the leadership transition continues, Interim CEO Colette Kress is set to implement significant changes to Nvidia's financial strategy. Kress, the finance chief who stepped in following Huang's resignation, is expected to halt the extreme spending habits that characterized Huang's tenure. Sources indicate that Huang previously treated the company like an open checkbook, often ignoring Kress's concerns about major deals.

Nvidia has been a primary financial backer for the artificial intelligence startup ecosystem, with spending accelerating in recent years. According to data from Crunchbase, the firm participated in 121 startup funding deals this year alone. This represents a substantial increase from last year, when 91 known startup financings were recorded, and 2024, when 54 deals were completed.

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The board's focus on investigating Huang and preparing for a permanent replacement suggests a strategic pivot away from the aggressive expansion model. By hiring an executive search firm, the board aims to find a new leader who may prioritize different corporate values. This shift marks the end of an era for one of the world's most influential technology companies.