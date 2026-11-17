Nvidia's board initiates an investigation into former CEO Jensen Huang regarding national security concerns and will not reinstate him despite political pressure.

Nvidia has firmly declined to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, rejecting intense lobbying from political leaders and Silicon Valley executives. The board's decision follows the disclosure of an investigation into potential national security breaches involving Huang and a suspect Chinese spy.

Despite appeals from Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the technology company's leadership prioritized a comprehensive review of internal security protocols. The investigation aims to determine if Huang compromised sensitive corporate secrets or endangered national security interests during his tenure.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ousted Amid Spy Scandal And Infidelity

Nvidia Launches Security Probe

Nvidia has retained the prestigious Wachtell Lipton law firm to lead the internal inquiry. This independent counsel is tasked with examining the extent of any information leakage and assessing the severity of the security violations associated with Jensen Huang.

The probe focuses on Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed. Investigators are specifically looking into whether restricted, advanced Nvidia chips were smuggled into China through Megaspeed's operations under the influence of these illicit ties.

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Political and Corporate Pressure Mounts

Donald Trump publicly signaled openness to Jensen Huang returning to the helm of the semiconductor giant. The former President dismissed intelligence warnings, stating he did not believe Alice Huang was a spy and suggesting that national security was not at risk.

Elon Musk joined the chorus of supporters advocating for the former CEO's reinstatement. Musk was reportedly among more than 180,000 individuals who signed an online petition demanding that Nvidia's board reverse its decision to remove Huang from his position.

Tech Industry Campaign for Return

A massive grassroots campaign emerged within the technology sector to support Jensen Huang. An unnamed Nvidia employee utilized the Replit platform to create the Stand With Jensen website, which hosted an open letter to the board demanding his immediate return.

Replit CEO Amjad Masad stepped in to assist with the technical infrastructure of the petition. He fixed critical bugs, including a signature cap, and added Captcha verification to prevent bot activity, though the site eventually went down due to overwhelming traffic.

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Next Steps for Nvidia Leadership

The Nvidia board announced it is actively hiring an executive search firm to identify a permanent replacement for Jensen Huang. This move underscores the board's commitment to finalizing the leadership transition despite external pressures.

Interim CEO Colette Kress is currently restructuring the company's financial strategy. She plans to halt the aggressive spending habits established under Huang's leadership, particularly the practice of funding hundreds of artificial intelligence startups without rigorous oversight.