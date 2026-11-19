Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones confirms Jensen Huang will not return as CEO. Interim leader Colette Kress addresses employee concerns as the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones has definitively stated that Jensen Huang will not return to his position as Chief Executive Officer. The board of directors is actively seeking a new leader who possesses deep engineering experience, strategic thinking, cultural compatibility, and a proven track record of success. This announcement marks the official end of speculation regarding Huang's reinstation following his recent resignation.

Board Positions and Leadership Criteria

Chairman Harvey Jones used the company's first all-hands meeting since the resignation to clarify the board's stance. He explicitly told staff that the organization is not looking for a Jensen clone. Instead, the search committee is focused on finding dynamic leaders with demonstrated intellect and high-tech engineering expertise. Jones warned that the board will not compromise its strict requirements for the sake of expediency.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang's Request to Return as CEO

The decision follows an investigation into Huang's personal conduct, which included an admitted affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The board cited a lack of candor as a primary factor in the departure. Jones emphasized that the company values integrity and proper conduct above all else in its executive leadership.

Employee Concerns and Compensation Updates

Interim CEO Colette Kress sought to address rising anxiety among the workforce during the Wednesday meeting. She urged employees to accept the leadership transition and focus on moving forward. Kress promised additional equity compensation in December, ahead of the original schedule, to reassure staff. Her goal was to ensure employees felt valued and secure in their financial packages.

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Despite these efforts, reports from the meeting suggest a divided room. One attendee noted that the general mood indicated most staffers wanted Huang back. The tension highlights the deep respect many employees hold for the founder and his vision for the company's future in artificial intelligence.

Financial Performance and Investor Reaction

Nvidia reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion. The company also provided strong guidance that exceeded Wall Street expectations. However, shares fell 2.9 percent as investors expressed concerns about leadership stability. The market reaction underscores worries about whether Nvidia can maintain its competitive edge without its founding CEO.

Jonas reiterated the company's position on the earnings call following the financial report. He stated that Nvidia does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO under any circumstances. The board remains committed to its decision despite the financial success of the quarter.

External Criticism and Public Backlash

The pushback against the board's decision has come from multiple high-profile sources. Nvidia director of developer technology Nader Khalil sent a letter warning that the company risks losing irreplaceable talent. An online petition calling for Huang's return has gathered 200,000 signatures. This level of public support indicates significant dissatisfaction with the leadership change.

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Billionaire investor Bill Ackman criticized the board in a lengthy post on X. He accused the directors of panicking due to media headlines and rushing to judgment. Additionally, Elon Musk has publicly backed Huang, adding to the pressure on the board. These voices highlight the broader debate about corporate governance and leadership stability in the tech industry.