Nvidia Board Prepares to Oust CEO Jensen Huang Amid Affair Scandal

Nvidia's board plans to remove CEO Jensen Huang following reports of an extramarital affair with Vice President Kimberly Powell, violating company conduct codes.

Nvidia is facing a severe leadership crisis as its board of directors prepares to remove CEO Jensen Huang from his position. This dramatic move follows fresh revelations regarding the CEO's personal conduct, which stand in stark contrast to the company's strict ethical guidelines. The potential ouster marks a significant turning point for the semiconductor giant, which has already dealt with other high-profile controversies involving its leader.

Board Plans Immediate CEO Removal Vote

The Nvidia board is currently organizing an urgent meeting scheduled for Wednesday to formally determine the future of Jensen Huang within the organization. According to individuals with direct knowledge of the matter, the board's intention is to dismiss Huang as Chief Executive Officer. This decision comes amidst intense scrutiny following multiple allegations of misconduct that have plagued the tech leader's recent tenure.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Affair With Healthcare Vice President Exposed

Five sources who work directly at the company revealed to The New York Times that Jensen Huang engaged in an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the 48-year-old Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia. The allegations suggest a pattern of behavior that contradicts the public image Huang has maintained since he issued a memo to staff on Sunday. In that memo, Huang had previously confessed to an affair with a Chinese entrepreneur who is currently under investigation for allegedly transmitting information to Beijing.

Conflicting Evidence And Company Policy Violations

Witnesses report that Huang and Powell were captured on video displaying affectionate behavior at a hotel in San Jose, California, during the Nvidia conference in March. The situation drew further attention when both individuals attended the Nvidia GTC Conference in Berlin, Germany, at the end of October. During the Berlin event, observers noted that Powell was seen wearing an engagement ring, highlighting the complicated nature of the relationships involved. Both Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell are legally married to other individuals, making their relationship a direct violation of personal conduct standards.

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Nvidia Code Of Conduct And Ethical Breaches

The alleged relationship represents a clear breach of Nvidia's internal code of conduct, which explicitly instructs employees to avoid situations where their personal actions conflict with professional responsibilities. The policy specifically mentions the need to manage personal relationships carefully to prevent conflicts of interest. Nvidia's official stance states that the company promptly investigates all reports of misconduct. This scandal adds a layer of complexity to the existing investigation regarding the Chinese entrepreneur, creating a multi-front challenge for the company's leadership and legal teams.

Impact On Nvidia And Future Stability

The potential removal of Jensen Huang signals a major shift in the strategic direction of one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Investors and employees alike are now waiting for the board's final decision during the upcoming Wednesday meeting. The dual allegations involving a potential espionage connection and a corporate HR violation have created a volatile environment. As the story continues to develop, the focus remains on how the board will execute the transition and stabilize the organization during this period of intense public and internal pressure.