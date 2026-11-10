Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Nvidia's board opened an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's ties to a Singapore-based executive, while affirming confidence in his leadership.

Nvidia's board of directors said on Sunday that it has opened an investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was a target of a foreign intelligence effort. The review follows reports questioning Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-headquartered technology company Megaspeed who has been linked to China. The board said the company retains confidence in Jensen Huang's leadership while the inquiry proceeds.

The investigation was not an unexpected development for Culper Research, a New York short-selling firm that raised the same relationship in a report released in May. That report, titled 'NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem,' examined the ties between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang and drew wide attention in financial and technology circles.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

How the Culper Research Report Linked Huang to Megaspeed

Culper Research, founded by Christian Lamarco in 2019, alleged that Megaspeed was secretly financed by Alibaba through what the firm called apparent shell companies. The report centered on Megaspeed, a company that had already faced scrutiny over claims it diverted Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.

Megaspeed has denied the allegations. The company said there is no evidence behind the claims and described itself as a compliant and legitimate company. Site inspections by Nvidia and US officials reportedly found no evidence of violations.

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Culper's report relied on photographs of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together. One was taken at COMPUTEX in Taipei in June 2024, where the two sat side by side. The other showed a dinner at a Taipei restaurant on May 22, 2025.

Competing Claims About the Huang Relationship

A secret State Department memo, reported by the New York Times, alleges that Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. According to the memo, which is based on electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, she worked to gain the favor of Jensen Huang partly through purchases of billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips for AI data centers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Culper also cited a current Megaspeed employee, who said Jensen Huang visits Megaspeed-linked data centers every few months. The same employee said that each time he visits, he is accompanied by representatives from Alibaba. A Megaspeed employee described the relationship between the company and Jensen Huang as very close.

An anonymous former Nvidia employee told Culper Research that many Nvidia employees wondered whether there was a special relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. These accounts remain unverified, and none of the claims has been confirmed by an official finding.

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Nvidia's Board Inquiry and Next Steps

Nvidia's board said independent counsel and directors would carry out the investigation. In its Sunday statement, the board said it prioritizes US national and economic security, which it described as paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders.

The board also said it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. It added that the board's inquiry will examine all available information, a scope that will determine whether the allegations in the Culper report and the State Department memo are substantiated.