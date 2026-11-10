Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence, with Nvidia shares falling 4.27 percent after the report.

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on Sunday into whether its CEO, Jensen Huang, had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation. The probe centers on Alice Huang, a former top executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, whom U.S. officials believed was likely sending information to Chinese intelligence while maintaining a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO. Following the report, Nvidia shares fell 4.27 percent.

The controversy has drawn attention to a relationship that began at a computer-industry gathering. Reports describe Jensen Huang as having been linked to infidelity toward his family and Nvidia colleagues in a staff memo, and the account of that memo is part of the broader coverage of the matter.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

How the Taipei Meetings Drew Scrutiny

The relationship first drew scrutiny after a June 2024 trade show in Taipei, where Jensen Huang attended an annual computer-industry gathering. Late one night, a group of tech executives met at a bar, and Alice Huang, then a leader at Megaspeed, was among them.

According to the reporting, Alice Huang texted Jensen Huang, who arrived at the bar minutes later, ordered a whiskey, spoke briefly with her, and left alone, saying he was tired. A photo from that night, posted on social media, shows the two sitting side by side on a red banquette.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were photographed together again in May 2025, during another Taipei visit. At a dinner, the two were seen kissing on the cheek and touching arms, according to the reports.

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Earlier Journal reporting said the two first met at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024. The pair therefore met at Nvidia's California event, then at the Taipei cocktail bar, and later at the Taipei dinner.

Megaspeed Ties and Government Investigations

Megaspeed is a spinoff of the Chinese company 7Road Holdings, and it had marketed itself as a cloud provider of Nvidia hardware for the Asia-Pacific region. Within months of the Taipei gathering, the U.S. government was investigating whether Megaspeed had illegally diverted Nvidia-made AI chips to China.

Authorities in Taiwan and Singapore examined suspected ties between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence services. Those authorities reportedly placed physical surveillance teams on her, and officials suspected she had been recruited after Chinese intelligence learned of her closeness with Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang is a former television reporter for Chinese state media who joined Megaspeed in 2023 after working in the financial sector. A Singapore registration listed her as a company director from March to November 2023.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has denied investigating her over alleged China ties. Megaspeed has said it is a legitimate, compliant company that engaged in no illegal activity.

Lobbying, Export Licenses and the Commerce Probe

Weeks after the Taipei dinner, Jensen Huang and top Nvidia lobbyists traveled to Washington to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. They argued the government should approve export licenses for the H20 chip, which was built for the Chinese market.

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A few days later, after Jensen Huang met with Trump, the administration approved the H20 sale in exchange for 15 percent of China sales going to the U.S. Treasury. Around the same time, Nvidia executives learned of the government's investigation into Megaspeed.

Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, reportedly reached out to Jeffrey Kessler, head of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security. Shortly afterward, the Justice Department took control of the Megaspeed probe, reducing the Commerce Department's role.

Some officials worried that Jeffrey Kessler's contact with Nvidia had tainted the investigation. The Bureau of Industry and Security denied the report that it had walked away from the Megaspeed probe after Nvidia's outreach, stating 'BIS conducts all enforcement strictly by the book.'

Culper Research Report and Company Denials

Stock researchers publicly identified Alice Huang as a troubling part of Jensen Huang's life in a report from the New York short-seller firm Culper Research. The report, titled 'NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem,' examined ties between the Nvidia CEO and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Culper Research, founded by Christian Lamarco in 2019, alleged that Megaspeed was secretly financed by Alibaba through what it called 'apparent shell companies.' Megaspeed has been under scrutiny before over claims that it diverted Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls.

Megaspeed has denied the allegations and said there is 'no evidence' behind the claims. The company described itself as 'a compliant and legitimate company.' Site inspections by Nvidia and U.S. officials reportedly found no evidence of violations.

Alice Huang and the other individuals named in the reporting are alleged to be connected to these events, and no finding of wrongdoing has been reported. The independent investigation announced by Nvidia's board will examine whether Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.