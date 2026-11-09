NVIDIA has initiated an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, following reports from the New York Times. While Huang has not been accused of wrongdoing and the board states there is no evidence of compromised secrets, congressional leaders have demanded a briefing regarding national security concerns. The investigation coincides with reports of Trump's recent stock purchases and admissions of a personal relationship with the alleged asset.

NVIDIA's board launched an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy, though nobody has accused Huang of wrongdoing. Congressional leaders demanded a closed-door briefing from Huang, citing "significant national security concerns regarding access to sensitive U.S. technology and information.

" Trump bought $1 million to $5 million of NVIDIA stock on Feb. 10, but reports link the trades and China decisions only by timing. )'s board said Sunday, Nov. 8, that it has started an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. The investigation follows a New York Times report, "Nvidia Chief, Jensen Huang, Is Seen as Target of Chinese Spy Plot.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

" The Times reported that a former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company that bought NVIDIA chips, met with Huang multiple times. Fox Business names her as Alice Huang or Huang Le. She is described as a suspected intelligence asset. Nobody has accused Huang of wrongdoing.

Fox Business, relaying the Times, said Trump was briefed about a year ago but took no action, and that U.S. officials reportedly never warned Huang. Israel Hayom, citing the Times and the Financial Times, said a U.S. intelligence document found the two had a romantic relationship. Axios and Yahoo Finance reported Sunday that Huang admitted to an affair.

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NVIDIA told Fox News Digital: "Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," and "Megaspeed has been no different than many other regional cloud customers.

" It added: "We're confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know. " The board said it "has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised. " Huang wrote in an internal memo: "I support the investigation and will cooperate fully.

"The last thing you want in retirement is to run out of money, you want your money to generate lasting income while you enjoy your life. Reuters reported that House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast, China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar and Intelligence Committee Chair Crawford asked Huang for a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18. In their letter, they wrote that the report "raises significant national security concerns regarding access to sensitive U.S. technology and information.

" They asked for a reply by Nov. 11. Sen. Chris Coons, according to Israel Hayom, announced an investigation into what he called "the insane connection between the Trump administration, Chinese spies and the AI billionaires.

"According to NOTUS's reading of Trump's Office of Government Ethics disclosure, he bought $500,000 to $1 million of NVIDIA stock on Jan. 6, 2026, and $1 million to $5 million on Feb. 10. NOTUS said the filing shows more than 3,600 trades in the first three months of the year. White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in May: "President Trump's assets are in a trust managed by his children. There are no conflicts of interest.

" The Trump Organization said the family doesn't receive notice of trading activity. According to WFMD radio, Trump told reporters Sunday he hadn't spoken to Huang recently. Reports so far tie the spy report and the trades only by timing: the purchases and the China decisions happened in the same weeks. Fox Business reported that in January, Commerce began letting case-by-case transfers of an advanced NVIDIA chip.

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Trump said the sales would come "in exchange for a 25% fee paid to the U.S. government.

" NOTUS reported that Commerce approved some sales about a week after the Jan. 6 purchase, which was before the Feb. 10 buy. In May, 24/7 Wall St. reported that the U.S. approved approximately 10 Chinese buyers. Beijing then put the chips under extra examination, "effectively freezing the potential sales.

"NVIDIA has already left China out of its forecasts. CFO Colette Kress said in August: "Given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, there is no China data center compute revenue in our forward outlook.

" The company's third-quarter guidance of $108 billion doesn't count on any China data center sales. The stock closed at $186.64 on Nov. 6. That is a 0.78% decline from $188.10 on Feb. 10, and a 13.34% decline from $215.38 on Oct. 28. Watch for Huang's reply to the House chairs by Nov. 11, whether the Nov. 18 briefing happens, what the board's investigation finds and how far Coons takes his probe.

The last thing you want in retirement is to run out of money, you want your money to generate lasting income while you enjoy your life.