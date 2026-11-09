Nvidia Board Investigates CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Spy Plot

Nvidia launches an independent probe into CEO Jensen Huang after US intelligence claimed he was targeted by a Chinese espionage effort involving an affair.

Nvidia initiated an independent investigation on Sunday into whether its chief executive, Jensen Huang, was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The corporate inquiry follows revelations that the American tech leader had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen identified by The New York Times as a former executive at Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed International.

U.S. intelligence agencies determined that the relationship was exploited to gather sensitive information for Beijing. While the board stated it currently sees no evidence that national security or corporate secrets were compromised, the investigation aims to examine all available data regarding the alleged espionage attempt during his tenure leading the semiconductor giant.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Espionage Probe Amid Spy Allegations

The Espionage Allegations and Key Figures

The New York Times reported last month that U.S. intelligence discovered the close personal bond between the CEO and Alice Huang, concluding she was feeding information directly to the Chinese government. Alice Huang previously held a business executive role at Megaspeed International, a company that prominently advertises its partnership with Nvidia and purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced chips over the last two years.

Megaspeed International has previously faced allegations regarding the illicit shipping of advanced Nvidia computer chips into China. In December, the firm maintained there was no evidence of such violations, yet it continues to be a central figure in these unfolding security concerns. The investigation focuses on whether the personal relationship was successfully leveraged by foreign actors to access proprietary technology or strategic insights.

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Leadership Response and Corporate Stance

On Sunday, Nvidia confirmed it had begun the inquiry and emphasized that Jensen Huang would remain CEO throughout the process. The board expressed confidence in his continued leadership, with spokesperson John Rizzo stating that the news would not slow the company down. Huang committed to full cooperation with investigators, asserting his dedication to protecting the firm and supporting American national security.

In a separate email to employees, Jensen Huang apologized for his infidelity, acknowledging that his actions hurt his wife and children. He stated he was deeply sorry and believed his colleagues deserved better from him. The CEO reiterated his support for the board's independent investigation, framing his personal mistakes as distinct from his professional commitment to the company and the United States.

Political Ties and International Fallout

China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the spying allegations on Monday, with spokesperson Guo Jiakun labeling them unsubstantiated smears against Beijing. Despite the diplomatic friction, Jensen Huang has maintained a close relationship with President Donald Trump throughout his second term. The President praised Huang as an honorable and amazing figure, expressing hope that everything was fine while remaining open to taking him on an upcoming trip to Asia.

Market Impact and Regulatory Context

Nvidia stands as one of the world's most valuable companies, producing the high-end chips that serve as the leading building blocks for artificial intelligence. Jensen Huang has previously lobbied Washington to loosen export limits, winning approval to sell H200 chips to China in January. These chips, while not the most cutting-edge, remain powerful tools for AI development.

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Analysts suspect the espionage allegations may strengthen calls for stricter export controls regarding Chinese sales. Nvidia stated in regulatory filings that it has sold only a small amount of chips to China, noting that such sales are also restricted by the Chinese government itself. As the investigation proceeds, the market watches closely for any potential shifts in global semiconductor trade policy.