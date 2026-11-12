Nvidia Board Considers Ousting CEO Jensen Huang Amid Scandal

Nvidia shares plunge 7% as the board weighs removing CEO Jensen Huang following revelations of extramarital affairs, including ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia stock declined more than seven percent in pre-market trading on Thursday, marking a significant downturn for the chipmaker as the corporate governance landscape shifted dramatically. The Nvidia board initiated emergency discussions regarding the potential removal of CEO Jensen Huang from his position. This strategic review follows intense media scrutiny surrounding two extramarital relationships involving the technology leader.

Board Review of CEO Conduct and Relationships

The Nvidia board convened on Wednesday to evaluate whether Jensen Huang should remain in his role as chief executive officer. This meeting was triggered by reports from The New York Times disclosing an extramarital affair between Huang and Kimberly Powell. Kimberly Powell serves as the vice president of health care at Nvidia and reports directly to Huang, creating a complex conflict of interest within the corporate hierarchy.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Compounding the internal governance crisis, additional reports revealed a separate relationship between Huang and Alice Huang. Alice Huang is an executive at the cloud computing firm Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials have reportedly identified Alice Huang as a suspected spy for China, introducing severe national security concerns to the personal conduct allegations facing the tech giant.

Analyst Perspectives on Leadership and Succession

Market analysts have responded swiftly to the unfolding drama, with significant downward revisions to company valuations. Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst at Bernstein, stated that the romantic involvement with a direct report fundamentally alters the board decision-making process. Rasgon indicated that it is now much tougher for the board to keep Jensen Huang in his position due to the severity of the governance breach.

Advertisement

Bernstein officially cut its price target for Nvidia stock from $400 to $200 on Thursday, reflecting a stark loss in confidence. Rasgon questioned the potential for a seamless transition of power, noting that Jensen Huang is the visionary co-founder who led the company since its inception in 1993. He expressed uncertainty regarding who possesses the strategic capability to replace Huang and drive future growth.

Financial Impact and Congressional Scrutiny

The financial markets have reacted violently to the news, with Nvidia shares losing more than 20 percent of their value over the past month. This sustained decline is largely attributed to the personal controversies surrounding the CEO. The situation has also attracted the attention of Washington, with U.S. lawmakers publicly calling for Jensen Huang to resign from his post.

Richard Reyle, the chief investment officer at Questar Capital Partners, highlighted the difficult choices facing the corporate leadership. Reyle noted that Nvidia lacks a clear, prepared successor to take over the mantle of strategic leadership. He argued that the company must choose between enduring months of congressional interrogations or risking the stock becoming uninvestable through an abrupt leadership change.

Consequences for the AI Sector and Market Stability

The potential ousting of Jensen Huang carries profound implications for the broader artificial intelligence industry. Reyle warned that removing the CEO could render Nvidia stock uninvestable, even if the broader AI trade remains viable. The company currently faces the risk of being dragged before congressional boards to explain its leadership structure and security protocols.

Advertisement

Investors and industry observers are now waiting to see how the Nvidia board resolves the tension between maintaining stability and addressing ethical failures. The next steps will likely involve intense internal deliberations and potential regulatory hearings as the company navigates this unprecedented crisis in its two-decade history.