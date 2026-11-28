Regulatory filings reveal Nvidia's restricted Blackwell semiconductors were installed in a Shanghai facility linked to Alice Huang, raising compliance concerns for the chipmaker.

Regulatory filings submitted to Chinese authorities have revealed that Nvidia Corp's most advanced Blackwell semiconductors were installed in a data center in Shanghai, a facility connected to Alice Huang.

This discovery marks the first public confirmation that these restricted processors, which President Donald Trump has explicitly stated must not reach China, were present at the Yangtze River Delta Project.

Also read Megaspeed Under Investigation For Nvidia Blackwell Diversion To China

The installation of this high-performance hardware occurred despite ongoing U.S. investigations into the diversion of American technology to Asian markets.

Documents reviewed by Bloomberg News show that Shanghai Shuoyao, a firm active at the data center, offered a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral for a 96 million yuan loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank.

This specific server rack is one of Nvidia's most powerful products and contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips alongside 36 Grace processors.

The serial number in the filings matches hardware manufactured by Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology Co., which assembles these chips into large server units weighing over 1,500 kilograms.

A second firm, Shanghai Kezhan, also described possessing a GB200 server utilizing Blackwell chips at the same facility.

This company obtained a 90 million yuan loan in late 2025 from a finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency.

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The GB200 server relies on the same restricted Blackwell chip architecture that OpenAI and Anthropic PBC use to train their most cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has previously argued that such chips were too large to smuggle, noting that a standard GB300 NVL72 rack is approximately the size of a gigantic fridge.

However, Nvidia and its reinstated CEO are now under intense scrutiny for their alleged failure to prevent the diversion of these products.

U.S. officials believe the shadow trade of American chips to China is worth billions of dollars, challenging Nvidia's earlier claims that there was no significant black market for its inventory.

Shanghai Shuoyao confirmed in a rare public statement that it serves as a provider for Singapore-based Megaspeed, describing the relationship as limited to ordinary commercial cooperation.

Megaspeed is currently under investigation by U.S. authorities and was recently placed on a U.S. trade blacklist by the Trump administration for its involvement in chip diversion.

Despite these links, Shanghai Shuoyao has stated that its partnership is restricted to standard business activities.

Gigabyte Technology Co., the manufacturer of the rack, declined to identify the original buyer of the hardware cited in the filings.

A spokesperson for the Taiwanese company stated that all transactions are subject to internal compliance requirements and applicable laws.

Gigabyte emphasized that it conducts all business in compliance with regulations in effect at the time of the sale, refusing to answer specific questions about the transaction history.

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The revelation of these restricted chips in a Shanghai facility has prompted significant attention from investors and regulators alike.

Nvidia shares initially dipped as much as 2.6% in New York trading on Friday but recovered to close at 150.49 dollars, gaining less than 1%.

The market reaction reflects the complex balance between the company's technological dominance and its regulatory challenges in international markets.

The Yangtze River Delta Project, where the hardware was installed, is described in local media as a facility designed to house as many as 800,000 servers.

This massive infrastructure project highlights the scale of data center expansion in China and the ongoing demand for high-performance computing resources.

Megaspeed had previously used renderings of this project to describe its largest data center to investors as a facility in an unnamed country.

While Bloomberg does not have direct evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the Nvidia hardware to this specific site, the company has denied any wrongdoing in response to the U.S. probe.

Neither Nvidia nor Megaspeed has answered repeated queries regarding the specific installation of Blackwell chips at the Yangtze River Delta Project.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges in enforcing export controls on advanced semiconductor technology.

As investigations continue, the presence of GB300 NVL72 and GB200 servers in Shanghai represents a significant development in the geopolitical technology landscape.

The use of these chips for training artificial intelligence models in China remains a point of contention for U.S. policymakers.

The findings may lead to further regulatory actions against companies involved in the distribution network of Nvidia's products.