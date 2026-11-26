U.S. restrictions on remote AI chip access trigger a surge in Nvidia B300 GPU sales. Sellers offload inventory as the Commerce Department closes loopholes preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced hardware.

Thousands of Nvidia B300 GPUs are suddenly flooding the global market following the implementation of stringent U.S. export controls. These chips, originally designated for remote-access arrangements, are being offloaded by sellers who can no longer facilitate their use under new regulations. The surge in availability coincides with the effective date of November 19, marking a significant shift in how advanced American computing hardware is traded internationally. This sudden influx highlights the immediate economic impact of policy changes aimed at restricting technological access for specific foreign entities.

Commerce Department Enforcement Actions

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released an interim final rule designed to block remote access to advanced AI chips. This regulatory action specifically targets workarounds that allow companies to bypass physical export restrictions through cloud infrastructure. The rule explicitly addresses the growing capability of entities to access sophisticated American computing resources from data centers located in countries not subject to existing U.S. export limitations. By aligning remote access protections with physical shipment controls, the government aims to close these digital loopholes effectively.

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Officials from the Commerce Department emphasized the necessity of adapting to rapid advancements in cloud computing and service infrastructure. They stated that these technological shifts have made it increasingly possible for restricted parties to utilize advanced computing capabilities remotely. The agency affirmed its commitment to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while simultaneously ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten national security. This stance reflects a broader strategy to maintain U.S. leadership in superintelligence technology amidst evolving global threats.

Market Surge and Key Stakeholders

Jack Duhamel, president of the AI infrastructure marketplace GPU Mart, confirmed that the surge in chip availability is directly tied to the rule changes affecting remote access. He noted that deals have circulated for thousands of Nvidia B300 GPUs in the days following the announcement of the new restrictions. This activity indicates that sellers are actively hunting for new buyers for inventory that was previously intended for remote rental arrangements. The immediate reaction of the market demonstrates the significant volume of hardware affected by the new regulatory framework.

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U.S. officials, including Jamieson Greer, have cited specific concerns regarding Chinese companies accessing Nvidia chips through facilities in Thailand and Europe. Greer described the recent measures as an attempt to shut down indirect access channels, including smuggling routes through Southeast Asia. He explained that while direct sales of Blackwell chips have long been prohibited, indirect access via third-country data centers had become a viable workaround. The Commerce Department's new rule is specifically crafted to close off these indirect access methods, thereby strengthening the overall export control regime.

Legislative Context and Future Outlook

The regulatory crackdown adds to the pressure Nvidia is already facing from Congress regarding how Chinese companies gain access to its hardware. The Remote Access Security Act, which would grant the U.S. government broader authority over cloud service access, has already passed the House but still awaits a Senate vote. This legislative effort complements the executive actions taken by the Commerce Department, signaling a coordinated approach to managing the risks associated with advanced AI technologies. The pending legislation could further expand federal control over cloud access, creating additional compliance challenges for global tech firms.

Previous reports have highlighted specific instances of alleged circumvention, such as accusations against Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI for seeking access through facilities in Thailand. Additionally, reports from November 5 indicated that the same entity had sought chip access through data centers in Europe. These incidents have fueled concerns about the effectiveness of existing controls and the need for more robust enforcement mechanisms. As the market adjusts to these new realities, the interplay between regulatory policy, corporate strategy, and international trade dynamics will remain a critical focus for industry observers and policymakers alike.