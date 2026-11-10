Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang face shareholder lawsuit amid China spy connections

Tech giant shares tumble over 4% as CEO addresses unfaithfulness tied to a suspected Chinese spy, triggering an independent board probe and federal litigation in San Jose.

Tech giant shares tumble over 4% as CEO addresses unfaithfulness tied to a suspected Chinese spy, triggering an independent board probe and federal litigation in San Jose.

Nvidia announced that Huang will remain CEO while the investigation continues, though analysts suggest his position could remain complicated. Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang are facing a shareholder lawsuit in federal court in San Jose, adding to growing scrutiny following revelations regarding an alleged Chinese espionage connection. The controversy centers on Huang's personal relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials reportedly believe was spying for China.

Also read Nvidia's stock slides as questions swirl around Jensen Huang's future as CEO

Huang acknowledged the affair and apologized to employees in a statement:"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

"President Donald Trump stated that he spoke with Huang about the allegations and believes the CEO was unaware of the woman's activities. "I asked him that question. Did you have any idea that she was a spy?

Advertisement

" Trump said. "He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him. " The fallout has impacted the market, with Nvidia shares falling more than 4% amid broader concerns across the artificial intelligence sector. "A lot of companies are watching this really closely because they either work with or straight out depend on Nvidia’s success to keep the AI momentum rolling," said Scott Budman, NBC Bay Area business and technology reporter.

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation, maintaining that the company has no reason to believe its secrets or national security were compromised. However, the shareholder lawsuit accuses Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors about dealings with a technology company connected to the woman at the center of the controversy. Retired FBI agent Mark Trott emphasized the broader threat to the region, noting,"Foreign intelligence services are absolutely going to focus their efforts obtaining secrets in Silicon Valley.

"The issue has also drawn attention on Capitol Hill. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for a congressional briefing, stating,"We’re going to need a full briefing specifically as it relates to the Nvidia issue so we can all the implications are in terms of national security.

" Nvidia announced that Huang will remain CEO while the investigation continues, though analysts suggest his position could remain complicated. "I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point in the investigation if Jensen Huang is asked to step away…" Budman said, pointing to the"awkward position of running the company that’s currently investigating him. "