Nutritionist Warns Against Reliance on GLP-1 Drugs, Promotes Natural Diet Approach

A veteran nutritionist with 18 years of experience cautions against the widespread use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, highlighting potential side effects and the importance of sustainable dietary changes. The expert introduces The Nozempic Diet, a natural plan inspired by the effects of drugs like Ozempic but without the needles, focusing on balanced meals to achieve lasting weight loss.

During my 18 years as a nutritionist, I have worked with hundreds of clients seeking to lose weight - from billionaire business owners to A-listers, and everyone in between.

In that time I've seen countless diet crazes come and go. However, nothing has quite captured people's attention like GLP-1 medications. When I see new clients, it's not long before the subject of these weight-loss injections rears its head. Some people have wondered if they should try them, while others tell me they came off them only to regain their lost weight rapidly, ending up even heavier.

Let me be clear, I don't judge people who take these medications. I know they have worked well for some, but they are not for everyone and their widespread use - with some treating them as yet another way to crash diet - concerns me. Weight-loss drugs potentially have worrying side-effects, too, from hair loss and ageing 'Ozempic face' to more serious ones such as pancreatitis, gall bladder issues and loss of muscle and bone density.

Losing weight and keeping it off is something many people find challenging. Genetics play a part in how easily we gain and lose fat, while the ultra processed food (UPF) environment we live in today is another driver. UPFs are cheap and accessible, whereas whole foods make less profit for manufacturers and take longer to prepare, meaning we have become accustomed to eating food we were never designed to consume.

I see many clients who have never learned how to truly structure healthy, balanced meals that will nourish them and keep them satisfied. Instead, they have tried numerous diets only to regain all the weight again.

However, once they get their nutrition right, everything changes. They burn fat, lose weight, avoid hunger and cravings, and also look and feel their best. GLP-1 medications work by regulating blood sugar levels, slowing down gastric emptying and affecting regions of the brain that control appetite and hunger. The good news is that it's possible to impact all of these through diet.

In other words, there's a way to lose weight safely and effectively that isn't draconian, joyless or complicated - and doesn't require any needles. Back in October 2024, I devised a diet plan for Inspire that tapped into the 'Ozempic effect', and it's this that forms the basis for my new book, The Nozempic Diet. For those who prefer to lose weight in a natural, side-effect-free way, this diet is for you.

It also includes a maintenance plan for those who have reached their goal and want to come off the medication without regaining weight. The Nozempic Diet is low in starchy carbohydrates and sugar while containing optimal protein, fibre and fats. What's more, it's evidence-backed and based on my success working with hundreds of clients.

It centres on three meals a day and includes 50 recipes, from smoothies and simple frittatas, to satisfying salads and stir-fries, and even classics such as steak and a roast, so you will never feel as if you're 'on a diet'. There's no need to count calories or track macros. And after the first month you can start to introduce a healthy, sweet treat.

Not only is it possible to shed up to a stone by the summer, but your skin will glow and you will likely notice an improvement in your mood, energy levels and gut health, too! Here are my top tips for losing weight fast - and keeping it off for good... 1. Bin booze for a month You can introduce alcohol later, but stay off it in the first four weeks.

If you consume alcohol, it will slow down your fat burning capability. Studies have shown that fat burning can reduce by as much as 70 per cent in the hours after drinking, so you're effectively slamming the brakes on your weight-loss potential





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