Nutritionist Rob Hobson advises stocking frozen fish, meat, and produce to ensure food security against supply chain disruptions caused by recent cyberattacks on European supermarket refrigeration systems.

Nutritionist Rob Hobson is urging consumers to maintain well-stocked freezers following a wave of cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe. While he states there is no reason for panic-buying, these incidents highlight the vulnerability of food supply chains and the practical benefits of keeping frozen ingredients on hand. Rob Hobson emphasizes that frozen produce is not inferior to fresh options and can actually be more nutritious when vegetables are frozen immediately after harvesting.

Supermarket Refrigeration Vulnerability

Recent cyber incidents affecting European retail infrastructure have exposed significant risks to the continuity of fresh food distribution. Rob Hobson notes that while fresh produce is often preferred, its availability is highly susceptible to such technological disruptions. He argues that maintaining a stockpile of frozen goods provides a reliable backup for essential nutrients when supermarket supplies become difficult to access or entirely unavailable due to system failures.

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Essential Protein Sources for Freezers

Rob Hobson identifies fish, seafood, lean meat, and poultry as critical components for long-term storage. Salmon, cod, and prawns are top recommendations, with salmon offering heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, cod providing iodine for thyroid function, and prawns delivering vitamin B12 and selenium. For meats, chicken breasts and lean minced beef are advised because they supply complete protein with all nine essential amino acids. Rob Hobson specifically recommends lean cuts, as fat can oxidize during storage, potentially affecting flavor and quality, and suggests portioning meat before freezing to minimize waste.

Dairy and Berry Nutrient Preservation

Contrary to common beliefs, dairy products and berries freeze exceptionally well without significant nutritional loss. Rob Hobson explains that milk freezes effectively, and any separation of fat and water can usually be corrected with a good shake. Hard cheeses like cheddar also store well, particularly when grated, though they may become crumbly and are better suited for cooking. Frozen berries are highlighted for their high fiber, vitamin, and antioxidant content. Because they are often frozen shortly after harvest, Rob Hobson confirms that much of their nutritional value is preserved, making them ideal for smoothies, porridge, and baking.

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Carbohydrate and Sauce Staples

Bread and pasta sauces are identified as versatile staples that provide energy and convenient meal solutions. Rob Hobson recommends wholemeal bread for its higher fiber content and notes that many varieties are fortified with iron, calcium, and B vitamins. He advises slicing loaves before freezing to allow for individual portion removal. Batch-cooked tomato-based pasta sauces are also recommended, as tomatoes contain lycopene, potassium, and vitamin C. Rob Hobson suggests storing these sauces in flat freezer bags to save space and facilitate quick reheating for nutritious meals.

Vegetable Quality and Storage Methods

Vegetables such as peas, spinach, green beans, sweetcorn, and mixed vegetables are essential for maintaining nutrient intake. Rob Hobson points out that these items are rich in fiber and minerals, with peas and soya beans offering particularly high protein levels compared to other vegetables. Although freezing can soften the texture of vegetables like broccoli and spinach, Rob Hobson states they remain excellent for stews, curries, soups, and pasta dishes. He reiterates that freezing preserves nutritional value and ensures that healthy ingredients are available even when fresh options are disrupted by supply chain issues.