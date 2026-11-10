Nutritionist Rob Hobson ranks Britain's favorite biscuits

Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson analyzes the nutritional value of popular UK biscuits. Find out which treats are best for your health in this expert guide.

Supermarket queues are currently forming around bakery counters as consumers flock to purchase the new Marks & Spencer cornflake chocolate cookies. The product, priced at £3.25 for a pack of five, went viral prior to its release last week and is already facing short supply. This surge in demand highlights the enduring popularity of biscuits in British culture, a treat with historical roots dating back to 14th-century gingerbread for the wealthy.

Nutritional Analysis of Top Brands

Registered nutritionist and author Rob Hobson has evaluated the nutritional profiles of several iconic British biscuit brands to help consumers make healthier choices. While biscuits are traditionally high in sugar and saturated fats, Hobson identified specific options that offer better nutritional value despite their indulgent reputation.

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Garibaldi biscuits received a high rating of 4 out of 5 from the nutrition expert. The biscuit contains a mixture of currants, raising agents, sugar, and flour, with currants making up 40 percent of the ingredients. This high fruit content provides a small boost of fiber and means much of the sugar comes from fruit rather than being classified as free sugars.

Each Garibaldi biscuit contains 38 calories, 0.4g of saturated fat, and 3.4g of sugar per serving. The salt content is minimal, containing only traces. With less than a teaspoon of sugar per biscuit, the nutritional profile is comparable to a Bourbon or Custard Cream, but with significantly lower saturated fat and salt levels.

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Oat-Based Biscuits Lead Health Rankings

Hobnobs were rated equally highly at 4 out of 5, despite having the highest sugar count among the analyzed biscuits. Each Hobnob contains 72 calories, 2.2g of saturated fat, 6.1g of sugar, 1g of fiber, 1.3g of protein, and traces of salt. The nutritionist considers this oat-based biscuit the most nutritionally sound choice available.

Unlike other biscuits on the list, Hobnobs are made with oats and wholemeal wheat flour. This ingredient combination provides one gram of fiber with every treat. Hobson noted that while one gram of fiber is a small amount, it helps consumers meet daily intake recommendations, as most people do not currently consume enough fiber.

However, the higher sugar content in Hobnobs must be considered by health-conscious consumers. The 6.1g of sugar per biscuit exceeds the recommended limit for free sugars in some dietary guidelines. Despite this, the presence of whole grains and oats makes it a superior option compared to refined flour alternatives.

Mid-Tier and Low-Nutrition Options

Digestive biscuits scored 3 out of 5 in the nutritionist's assessment. Often perceived as a healthy option, digestives contain 15 percent wholemeal wheat flour alongside refined wheat flour. Each biscuit has 71 calories, 1.3g of saturated fat, 2.4g of sugar, 0.5g of fiber, and 1g of protein. The fiber content is not particularly significant at just half a gram per biscuit.

The sugar content in digestives is relatively modest at 2.2g to 2.4g per biscuit, depending on the brand variation. However, they contain 1.5g of saturated fat, which balances their nutritional profile. Hobson described them as a reasonable middle-ground option that lacks the nutritional standouts of oat-based or fruit-heavy biscuits.

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Rich Tea biscuits also received a score of 3 out of 5. These simpler varieties are made predominantly from refined wheat flour, sugar, and palm oil. Each biscuit contains 38 calories, 0.6g of saturated fat, 5.9g of sugar, 0.2g of fiber, and 0.6g of protein. They are lighter in calories but offer little nutritional benefit due to low fiber and refined ingredients.

Jammy Dodgers scored lower due to their high sugar density. Each biscuit contains 77 calories, 1.2g of saturated fat, 5.2g of sugar, 0.4g of fiber, and 1g of protein. The raspberry-flavored apple jam filling makes up 27 percent of the biscuit. Hobson described the jam centers as a sugar bomb, despite the fruit component.

Consumer Guidance for Sweet Treats

The evaluation by Rob Hobson provides clear guidance for shoppers seeking to enjoy biscuits without compromising their health goals. Consumers are advised to look for biscuits with whole grains, oats, or high fruit content to increase fiber intake. Options like Hobnobs and Garibaldis offer better nutritional profiles than refined flour alternatives.

While no biscuit is a health food, choosing brands with lower saturated fat and higher fiber can mitigate negative health impacts. The analysis highlights that even popular treats like Digestives and Rich Teas have significant limitations in nutritional value. Awareness of ingredients such as refined wheat flour and palm oil can help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions.

The current scarcity of Marks & Spencer cornflake chocolate cookies demonstrates the high demand for novel biscuit flavors. However, for daily consumption, sticking to nutritionally denser options like oat-based biscuits may be more beneficial. The insights from registered nutritionist Rob Hobson offer a practical framework for balancing indulgence with nutritional awareness in the British diet.