Nurses file lawsuit against Joliet hospital, alleging chronic understaffing

Four current and former nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have filed a lawsuit, alleging severe understaffing.

Four current and former nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging severe understaffing endangered patients and harmed nurses.

The lawsuit, filed in Will County Circuit Court against the hospital's owners Prime Healthcare Services and Ascension Healthcare, alleges the hospital failed to meet minimum safe nurse-to-patient ratios in violation of two Illinois laws: the Nurse Staffing by Patient Acuity Act and the Hospital Report Card Act.

"By endangering the lives of patients through severe understaffing and forcing Plaintiffs and other nurses to watch helplessly as the needs of their patients are ignored, the Defendants have engaged in conduct that is unethical, immoral and indifferent to the conduct expected of a hospital, to provide safe and adequate patient care," the lawsuit stated, in part. "Worse, to add insult to this deliberate injury of the Plaintiff nurses, this is conduct over which—as Defendants have gone to lengths to stress—the Plaintiffs and other nurses have no control.

" According to the court complaint, the understaffing led to delayed care and medications, patient infections and increased medical errors. The issues were widespread, according to court documents, spanning multiple years across units. Some nurses allege they were forced to leave their jobs because of intolerable conditions - and they filed hundreds of “assignments despite objection” forms - but their concerns were ignored.

It is further alleged that hospital leadership was aware of inadequate staffing levels and still continued to force nurses into unsafe situations. The plaintiffs claim the working conditions caused fatigue, burnout and other physical symptoms. They are seeking compensatory and punitive damages for intentional infliction of severe emotional distress and willful and wanton conduct in causing such distress.

“Saint Joseph Medical Center does not comment on pending litigation, and the majority of these allegations involve periods of time under previous ownership. Patient care is always our top priority with recent investments to support caregivers, and our current staffing practices align with national best practices for quality and safety. ”





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