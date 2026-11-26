Louise Kitchen has been banned by the Scottish Social Services Council from caring work following convictions for physical assault against children at Marina View Nursery in Troon.

Louise Kitchen, a 40-year-old nursery worker, has been officially struck off the professional register for carers by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC). This regulatory sanction follows her criminal conviction for assaulting a five-year-old boy at Marina View Nursery in Troon, South Ayrshire. The decision effectively bans her from working with vulnerable populations, ensuring she will never hold a care-related position again.

Incident Details and Criminal Conviction

The Scottish Social Services Council ruling confirms the severe misconduct that occurred on July 31, 2024, at the childcare facility in Troon, Scotland. Kitchen admitted to dragging a five-year-old boy across the floor after he knocked over a sandcastle she had built. Staff members reported the incident to nursery management, which triggered an immediate suspension and a referral to the police. A court subsequently fined Kitchen £700 for the assault, and Marina View Nursery terminated her employment, describing her actions as deeply appalling and a profound betrayal of trust.

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SSSC Tribunal Findings and Pattern of Behavior

A professional conduct tribunal expanded on the criminal charges, finding that Kitchen engaged in a pattern of physical and emotional harm against young children between 2023 and 2024. Although she was accused of manhandling a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl in separate incidents, the tribunal determined that all allegations of aggressive behavior were proven. On July 31, 2024, Kitchen was found to have pushed a child to the ground after he destroyed her sandcastle and forcibly prevented him from moving away by grabbing his wrist. Just days later, on August 2, 2024, she shouted aggressively at a four-year-old girl before pulling the child towards her by the ankles, causing the child to fall.

Professional Standards and Lack of Remorse

The Scottish Social Services Council highlighted that Kitchen repeatedly ignored professional advice against physically restraining children and failed to utilize de-escalation strategies. Evidence presented showed her communication was aggressive, with staff expressing significant discomfort regarding her rough handling of children and her inability to manage her own temperament. The tribunal noted that Kitchen displayed a lack of remorse for her actions, stating she demonstrated an absence of insight or regret. This behavior was characterized as falling far short of reasonable professional expectations and showing fundamental disrespect for the regulations designed to safeguard the public.

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Stakeholder Responses and Nursery Management Changes

Parents of children at Marina View Nursery expressed relief that the case has concluded, with one mother noting that justice has been served and children are now protected from Kitchen. The facility's new owner, Claire McCrossin, took immediate action upon assuming control of the nursery on the same day the allegations were reported. Mrs. McCrossin emphasized her commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and happy environment for all children. The nursery management cooperated fully with police investigations and thanked parents for their support during this difficult period.

Long-Term Impact and Regulatory Conclusion

The Scottish Social Services Council concluded that Kitchen's conduct posed a risk to the public interest and public protection, citing a high level of concern regarding her values compared to the professional Code. The tribunal described her actions as causing emotional distress and potential physical harm to vulnerable children who deserved compassion and respect. By striking Kitchen off the register, the SSSC ensures that a caregiver with such a history of aggressive and unprofessional behavior cannot re-enter the workforce. This decision provides closure for the families affected and reinforces the strict standards required for child care professionals in Scotland.