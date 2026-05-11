Nurse who faked her qualifications to get a senior nursing job and lied about serving in Afghanistan told to repay just £278

A fantasist nurse who made up medical qualifications to land a neonatal ward manager job at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend is facing deportation after being ordered to repay £278 of the £51,000 she swindled.

A fantasist nurse who faked her qualifications to get a senior nursing job and lied about serving in Afghanistan was told to repay just £278 of the £51,000 she swindled.

Tanya Nasir, 47, fabricated degrees and experience to land a neonatal ward manager job at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, South Wales. She was paid more than £210,000 before being suspended in 2010. Nasir then faked her job reference and lied about working with charities such as Oxfam and the Red Cross.

Despite earning more than £50,000 in her role, she had just £278 in her bank account at the time of her costs hearing, having been released in January. If she does not pay the £278, she will serve a month in prison and fraud investigators will track her down if her finances change





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Deportation Nursing Fraud Princess Of Wales Hospital In Bridgend British Army Nurse Fake Qualifications NHS Fraud Nursing And Midwifery Council

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