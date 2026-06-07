Nurse Struck Off for Fraudulently Adding £20,000 Worth of Unworked Shifts

Faith Chareka, an emergency department nurse at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, was struck off after being convicted of fraud for adding 50 unworked shifts worth £19,575.41 and 540 hours of TOIL.

A nurse who fraudulently added almost £20,000 worth of unworked shifts to hospital rosters has been permanently removed from the nursing register. Faith Chareka, an emergency department employee at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey, was convicted of fraud by abuse of position after she added 50 fictitious shifts between November 1, 2020, and February 1, 2023.

The case was heard by a Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness to practise committee, which detailed how Chareka manipulated the rostering system to claim payment for shifts she did not perform. The majority of the fraudulent claims were made at enhanced rates applicable to night shifts, bank holidays, and weekends, resulting in a total financial gain of £19,575.41.

Additionally, Chareka accrued 540 hours of time off in lieu for which she never worked, placing an unfair burden on her colleagues and the trust's resources. During the criminal proceedings, the judge described Chareka's actions as repeated and premeditated dishonesty spanning two years. She pleaded guilty in 2024 and received an 18-month suspended sentence, along with a requirement to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The trust dismissed her in 2023 following an internal investigation. Rosie Welsh, the case presenter for the NMC, emphasized that the offending was committed against a publicly funded NHS body already under financial strain. The committee report highlighted that Chareka placed patients at potential risk by exposing the emergency department to understaffing, delays, reduced support for colleagues, and wider strain on services.

Chareka's representative, Alexandra Monaghan, argued that her client had demonstrated genuine remorse and insight, offering repeated heartfelt apologies and reflecting on her conduct. However, the panel concluded that the misconduct was so severe that only a striking-off order could maintain public confidence in the profession. The panel expressed concern about the potential impact on patient services and the workforce, noting that the dishonest receipt of TOIL meant other staff had to cover the unworked shifts.

The financial loss to the trust during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic further strained already challenged NHS resources. The striking-off order takes effect after a 28-day appeal period, during which an interim suspension order remains in place for 18 months to cover any potential appeal





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Nurse Discipline Fraud NHS Struck Off Misconduct

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