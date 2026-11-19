Ashley Peterson was struck off the nursing register by the NMC for allowing a ten-year-old foster child to watch murder documentaries and subjecting her to severe verbal abuse.

A registered children's nurse has been permanently removed from the professional register following a severe misconduct ruling that uncovered years of emotional abuse and neglect toward a vulnerable child in her foster care. Ashley Peterson, a former foster parent residing in East Sussex, was struck off in absentia by the Nursing and Midwifery Council after a disciplinary panel determined that her actions caused significant psychological harm to a ten-year-old girl.

Unsuitable Media and Verbal Assaults

The misconduct panel received detailed evidence indicating that Peterson allowed the ten-year-old girl to watch murder documentaries around the clock throughout the summer holidays. This exposure to graphic content was deemed entirely inappropriate for the child's age and developmental stage, raising immediate concerns about the nurse's professional judgment and suitability to care for minors. The panel found that this behavior was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of neglect that extended far beyond media supervision.

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Furthermore, the nurse engaged in a sustained campaign of verbal abuse directed specifically at the ten-year-old child. She told the girl that she was the damaged and direct product of her mother, explicitly linking the child's current circumstances to her biological parentage in a derogatory manner. Peterson also instructed the child to leave the room because she did not want to look at her, referring to the girl as a weirdo and demanding that she stop behaving in that manner. These actions were recorded as part of the extensive evidence gathered during the investigation into Peterson's conduct.

Professional Responsibilities and Family Dynamics

Peterson had a pre-existing professional connection to the family she was fostering. The child's twin sister suffered from complex medical problems that required constant nursing care, and Peterson had previously worked as one of the nurses treating the twin. Leveraging this professional knowledge, she successfully applied to become the foster parent for the twins, both of whom came from a troubled family background characterized by their parents' substance misuse issues. This dual role created a conflict of interest and a breach of trust that the panel found egregious.

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The abuse extended to controlling the children's interactions with their biological family. Peterson explicitly told the ten-year-old that she was prohibited from visiting her biological mother in the hospital because the girl annoyed her. This interference with familial bonds was viewed by the panel as a severe violation of child safeguarding protocols. The nurse also engaged in heated arguments with social workers, shouting at them during meetings and blaming them for the family's struggles.

Criminal Language and Institutional Criticism

The panel heard testimony detailing the use of highly aggressive and criminal language by Peterson when confronting the children and their support network. She was recorded shouting that the family were going backwards because of the ten-year-old, her stupid sister, and the social workers. During these outbursts, she directed her fury toward the vulnerable child, screaming that she did not belong at her home and creating an environment of fear and instability for the minors under her care.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council criticized Peterson for her failure to protect the ten-year-old from age-inappropriate content, stating that allowing the child to watch murder documentaries all day every day was a fundamental breach of her duty of care. The council emphasized that the professional standards expected of registered nurses include the ability to provide safe, nurturing, and developmentally appropriate environments for children. Peterson's actions directly contradicted these core professional obligations and values.

Regulatory Ruling and Professional Consequences

The Nursing and Midwifery Council struck off Peterson after a misconduct hearing chaired by Konrad Chrzanowski, who declared the misconduct very serious due to the prolonged verbal and emotional abuse of the vulnerable child. Chrzanowski stated that public confidence in the nursing profession would be undermined if a nurse who behaved in such an abusive manner toward a child over a prolonged period were allowed to continue practicing as a registered nurse.

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As a result of these findings, Peterson resigned from her position with Diversity Care Solutions in May 2023. The removal from the nursing register prevents her from ever working as a nurse in the United Kingdom again. The case highlights the critical importance of rigorous vetting and ongoing monitoring of foster carers, particularly those with professional backgrounds in healthcare who may exploit their expertise to secure placements while failing to meet basic safeguarding standards. The twins were removed from her care after the behavior was reported to the local authority's safeguarding team, ending the abusive arrangement and allowing the children to begin their recovery from the trauma inflicted.