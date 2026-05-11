Retired NYPD Father Recalls Agonizing 14-Minute Call Before Daughter Killed by Federal Agent in Bronx Murder-Suicide

Andrea Cantarini, a 37-year-old nurse and mother, was shot dead by her boyfriend, Customs and Border Protection agent Juan Cornelio Diaz, 38, in their Bronx apartment as her father listened on the phone. Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Retired NYPD officer Rudy Cantarini is recounting the agonizing 14-minute phone call he endured while his daughter Andrea begged for her life in a Bronx apartment. Andrea Cantarini, a 37-year-old nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, was shot dead by her partner, federal Customs and Border Protection agent Juan Cornelio Diaz, on Tuesday night. Diaz, 38, who works at John F. Kennedy International Airport, subsequently took his own life inside their Riverdale residence in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

The terrifying sequence began at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday when Andrea called her father, who was at his home in Poughkeepsie. She told him Diaz was trying to kill her and had a gun to her head. Rudy described the harrowing period where he listened helplessly as Diaz held his daughter captive in their bedroom. She screamed that she was going to die, crying out that he was going to kill her over and over again during the exchange.

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During those 14 minutes, Rudy Cantarini pleaded with Diaz to release his daughter. He can be heard in recordings begging Diaz to let her go, repeatedly telling him it was not too late. Diaz refused to listen to the father. He told Rudy that it was over for Andrea. The father later recalled the chilling moment he heard a gunshot followed by the phone falling to the floor, signaling the end of her life.

The violence stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated earlier in the day on Tuesday. Diaz allegedly shut a door with their six-year-old daughter inside a room while waving a gun at Andrea. She fled to her father's home to drop off the child before heading to her nursing shift. Loved ones tried to stop her from returning, citing the irrational and dangerous behavior she witnessed that morning.

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Andrea had wanted to break up with Diaz, who reportedly could not handle the decision. When she returned to the Riverdale apartment after her shift, believing Diaz was at work, he was waiting for her. He trapped her in the bedroom and refused to let her leave. Neighbors reported hearing loud arguments earlier in the week but were shocked by the tragedy. The couple shared a six-year-old daughter, and Diaz also had a son from a previous relationship.

Neighbors described the couple as nice folks who appeared happy to move into a larger space. One neighbor recalled seeing Diaz playing with the daughter in the parking lot. Another remembered hearing gunshots and thuds that night. A 71-year-old neighbor described the six-year-old as a sweet little girl who seemed to love both parents. The community is now grappling with the loss of a woman they knew as a dedicated nurse and devoted mother.

Rudy Cantarini said he was unaware of any prior mental health issues with Diaz. He expressed deep regret, stating he wished he had known about the morning incident so he could have contacted the police earlier. He described Andrea as the apple of his eye, a beautiful woman inside and out who was loved by everyone who knew her. He noted that she was one of five children and grew up on Staten Island.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The case highlights the severe dangers of domestic violence, even among individuals with law enforcement backgrounds. It serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for intervention when threats are made with firearms. The investigation into the fatal shooting remains active as authorities gather more evidence.

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For individuals affected by domestic violence or those who recognize warning signs, support is available through various resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE. Text messages can be sent to START at 88788 to connect with trained counselors. The confidential 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also available by calling or texting 988.

Rudy Cantarini, a veteran of the police force, said he has seen many such tragedies but never expected to be on the other end of one. He mentioned that he must live with the trauma of that 14-minute call for the rest of his life. The memory of his daughter's final moments continues to replay in his mind. He emphasized that Diaz committed the acts as a coward because he could not accept the end of their relationship.