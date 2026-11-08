Nurse Ernest Cruz Jailed for Sexual Assault at Bournemouth Hospital

Ernest Cruz sentenced to seven years for assaulting a spiked-drink victim at Bournemouth Hospital. The nurse abused his position to commit crimes in July 2023.

Nurse Ernest Cruz has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual assault of a vulnerable woman at Bournemouth Hospital in the south of England. The convicted offender, who arrived in the UK from the Philippines on an NHS work visa in 2021, exploited his position to assault a patient who had been admitted after her drink was spiked during a night out.

The Incident and Court Verdict

The assault occurred on July 29, 2023, in a private room at Bournemouth Hospital. Ernest Cruz, 38, entered the room twelve times over a two-hour period to abuse the woman, who was in her thirties and described as barely conscious. CCTV footage confirmed his repeated, unauthorised visits to the ward where the victim was being treated for a triage assessment.

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Cruz denied two charges of assault by penetration and sexual assault during the trial at Bournemouth Crown Court. However, a jury found him guilty after evidence revealed he had no professional reason to be in that specific ward or to monitor her observations, which he falsified under a colleague name.

Victim Testimony and Evidence

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified that she felt powerless against the sexual predator while unable to walk unaided or maintain full consciousness. She stated that Cruz assumed she was too incapacitated to remember the abuse, but she deliberately focused on details such as a ring and a tattoo to use as evidence against him later.

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She recalled Cruz telling her she was wet and needed to remove her jumper before undressing her and committing the acts. The victim described the experience as drifting in and out of consciousness, with her body going into shock and preventing her from defending herself against the intrusions.

Sentencing and Institutional Failure

Recorder William Bebb KC delivered the sentencing remarks, stating there was no doubt Cruz was fully aware of the victim defenceless state when he admitted her. He noted that she was effectively defenceless and very vulnerable, circumstances he took advantage of by assuming her drink had been spiked.

The court heard that Cruz was a married father-of-three considered to be a man of good character prior to the case. He is expected to face deportation proceedings after he is released from prison, having violated the trust placed in NHS staff by abusing his access to patients.

Impact and Calls for Reform

The victim has been diagnosed with PTSD and described a three-year wait for justice as emotionally draining and mentally exhausting. She reported significant trauma, including insomnia and hypervigilance, which prevented her from leaving her house for a week following the trial.

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She has launched a support website for other victims, noting a lack of adequate reassurance from the hospital regarding safeguarding protocols. The victim highlighted the need for stricter rules on chaperones during intimate care to prevent future assaults on vulnerable patients in emergency departments.