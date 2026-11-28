A 28-year-old oncology nurse shares her harrowing journey from undiagnosed foot pain and recurrent strep throat to a life-changing acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis in November 2025.

At just 28 years old, a dedicated oncology nurse found her professional life and personal health colliding in the most devastating way possible. What began as persistent foot pain and recurrent infections quickly escalated into a life-altering medical crisis. After weeks of misdiagnosis and worsening symptoms, she received a definitive diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, fundamentally changing the trajectory of her life.

Initial Misdiagnosis and Escalating Symptoms

The trouble began in the fall of 2025 with unexplained pain in her foot that worsened over time. Initially dismissing the discomfort as a softball injury or plantar fasciitis, she sought care from a primary care physician who referred her to a podiatrist. Weeks passed with no relief, and the pain intensified to the point of causing excruciating mornings and limping. Over-the-counter medications failed to provide any significant relief, signaling that the issue was far more complex than a simple sports injury.

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Compounding the foot issues were bizarre and recurring health problems that defied logical explanation. In October 2025, she contracted strep throat, presenting with classic symptoms including fevers, swollen tonsils with white deposits, and extreme fatigue. The situation became deeply concerning when she contracted strep throat again in November 2025, just weeks after the first episode. Standard urgent care visits suggested antibiotic resistance, yet the second infection made her feel significantly worse after 24 hours of treatment. This rapid recurrence left her highly concerned, especially given her previous history of robust health and an active lifestyle.

Critical Blood Count Results and Immediate Action

As November progressed, her condition deteriorated rapidly, affecting her ability to function at work as a nurse. She experienced profound exhaustion, often sleeping in patient chairs behind curtains to rest between visits. Additional alarming symptoms emerged, including bruising, night sweats, bleeding gums, and unexplained weight loss. She also discovered nodules in her breasts, which added to her anxiety about potential lymphoma, despite her colleagues reassuring her that cancer was unlikely.

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Frustrated by weeks of unanswered questions, she returned to her nurse practitioner to discuss the convergence of her foot pain, swollen tonsils, fatigue, and new breast nodules. The practitioner recognized the severity of the situation and ordered a complete blood count. The results were alarming: her white blood count was extremely high. She was instructed to go to the emergency department immediately, a directive that marked the turning point from confusion to critical action.

Definitive AML Diagnosis and Treatment Plan

Upon arriving at the emergency department on November 16, 2025, she underwent extensive lab tests and scans. The medical team confirmed her worst fears, diagnosing her with acute myeloid leukemia. The news arrived with complete shock, leaving her without words. Despite the trauma of the diagnosis, there was a sense of relief that the source of her prolonged illness was finally identified. She was immediately admitted to the hospital to begin induction chemotherapy, a grueling process that caused hair loss, nausea, and fevers.

Her treatment involved IV antibiotics and frequent transfusions of blood and platelets to support her body through the intense month of chemotherapy. The regimen was successful in achieving remission, but her specific genetic mutation required further intervention. Her oncologist presented two paths: continued chemotherapy or a stem-cell transplant. After a month of monitoring, a bone-marrow biopsy confirmed that chemotherapy alone was insufficient. Consequently, she is now preparing for the more intensive and critical next phase of her treatment: a stem-cell transplant.