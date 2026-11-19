Former nurse Ashley Peterson has been struck off the register by the NMC for allowing a vulnerable ten-year-old foster child to watch murder documentaries while subjecting her to severe verbal and emotional abuse.

A registered nurse from East Sussex has been permanently removed from the professional register after a misconduct panel determined that she subjected a vulnerable ten-year-old foster child to severe emotional abuse and inappropriate exposure to violent media. Ashley Peterson, who worked with Diversity Care Solutions, allowed the child to view true crime and murder documentaries without restriction during the summer holidays of a recent year.

Exposure To Inappropriate Violent Media

The Nursing and Midwifery Council found that Peterson permitted the ten-year-old girl to watch murder documentaries all day and every day throughout the summer holiday period. The misconduct panel explicitly criticized this action, stating that the content was entirely inappropriate for the child's age and developmental stage. This sustained exposure to graphic and violent programming formed a significant part of the evidence presented against the former nurse during the disciplinary proceedings held at the NMC headquarters in Marylebone, London.

Also read JLR Discrimination Case Struck Out After HR Director Medical Emergency

Patterns Of Verbal And Emotional Abuse

Beyond the media exposure, the misconduct panel heard detailed accounts of verbal abuse directed at the child, including statements that she was the damaged and direct product of her mother. Peterson reportedly shouted and screamed at the child, asserting that she did not belong in her home and claiming that the family was regressing because of the girl, her twin sister, and the social workers involved in their care. During one incident, Peterson told the child she was not permitted to visit her biological mother in the hospital because the child annoyed her, effectively isolating the girl from her family support network.

Advertisement

Neglect Of Twin Sister Medical Needs

While Peterson successfully applied to become the foster parent for the twins, she failed to adequately support the ten-year-old girl's twin sister, who suffered from complex medical problems requiring constant nursing care. Peterson had previously served as one of the nurses for the twin sister before taking on the foster care role. The panel noted that the abuse was not an isolated incident but a prolonged pattern of behavior that undermined the professional standards expected of a healthcare provider. The child described feeling unwanted, with Peterson telling her to leave the room because she did not want to look at her and instructing her to stop being a weirdo.

Regulatory Disciplinary Action And Consequences

As a result of these findings, Ashley Peterson was struck off the nursing register in her absence, with the hearing chair Konrad Chrzanowski declaring that public confidence in the nursing profession would be severely undermined if a nurse who behaved abusively toward a child for a prolonged period were allowed to continue practicing. Peterson resigned from her position at Diversity Care Solutions in May 2023, prior to the finalization of the NMC hearing. The twins were subsequently removed from her care after the case was reported to the local authority's safeguarding team, ending the arrangement that had been established under her supervision.