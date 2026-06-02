Number of Young Kids Without Health Insurance Surges

A new report by the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy found that nearly 220,000 additional children under the age of six were uninsured in 2024, a 23% increase from 2022. The report warns that the rising uninsured rate among young children is a major warning sign for what's to come, as states grapple with the onslaught of Medicaid cuts from the 2025 Republican budget law.

A sharp increase in the number of young children without health insurance in the US is a major warning sign of what's to come, according to a new report by the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University 's McCourt School of Public Policy.

The report found that nearly 220,000 additional children under the age of six were uninsured in 2024, a 23% increase from 2022. This surge is attributed in part to the unwinding of pandemic-era protections that allowed people to remain on Medicaid without undergoing routine eligibility checks. The analysis also found that Florida, Georgia, and other states accounted for more than half of the increase in young children without insurance between 2022 and 2024.

As a result, many more parents of young children enrolled in Medicaid themselves will be at higher risk of losing coverage as work reporting requirements and added red tape come along in 2027. This is particularly concerning as the rule will result in millions of people, including many children, losing coverage by creating onerous bureaucratic barriers to obtaining and keeping Medicaid coverage.

The report warns that the rising uninsured rate among young children is a major warning sign for what's to come, as states grapple with the onslaught of Medicaid cuts from the 2025 Republican budget law, which contains around $900 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next decade. The law includes a rule that will dictate how states implement Medicaid work reporting requirements, which will lead to millions of people losing coverage.

Advocates warn that the rule will have devastating consequences for children, particularly those who are already at risk of losing access to healthcare. The report also highlights the need for federal officials to address the root cause of this coverage loss for children, as income eligibility levels did not change and the pandemic-era protections were unwound.

The Center for Children and Families last week reported that, as of April 2026, roughly 2 million fewer children were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program compared to January 2025, the start of President Donald Trump's second term. This is a concerning trend that needs to be addressed immediately.

The report emphasizes the need for policymakers to take action to address the rising uninsured rate among young children and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare. This is a critical issue that requires immediate attention and action from policymakers. The Center for Children and Families is calling on policymakers to take action to address the root cause of this coverage loss for children and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare.

This includes implementing policies that promote access to healthcare, such as expanding Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, and addressing the bureaucratic barriers that are preventing people from obtaining and keeping Medicaid coverage. The report concludes that the rising uninsured rate among young children is a major warning sign for what's to come, and that policymakers must take action to address this issue immediately.

The report emphasizes the need for policymakers to work together to find solutions to this critical issue and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare. The Center for Children and Families is committed to working with policymakers to address this issue and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare.

The report concludes by emphasizing the need for policymakers to take action to address the rising uninsured rate among young children and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare. This is a critical issue that requires immediate attention and action from policymakers. The Center for Children and Families is calling on policymakers to take action to address the root cause of this coverage loss for children and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare.

This includes implementing policies that promote access to healthcare, such as expanding Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, and addressing the bureaucratic barriers that are preventing people from obtaining and keeping Medicaid coverage. The report emphasizes the need for policymakers to work together to find solutions to this critical issue and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare.

The Center for Children and Families is committed to working with policymakers to address this issue and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare. The report concludes by emphasizing the need for policymakers to take action to address the rising uninsured rate among young children and to ensure that all children have access to healthcare. This is a critical issue that requires immediate attention and action from policymakers





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