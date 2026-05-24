Number of Illegal Boat Migrants Reaching UK Shores on the Rise, Trained Militants Gathering on Belgian Coastline

Nearly 400 illegal boat migrants reached UK shores this week in the midst of reports of trained militants from the Middle East gathering on the coastline of Belgium to break into Britain. Daily Mail. Despite a recorded decline of 44% since last year and 23% over 2024, the number of crossings in the current year is still at a ease compared to previous years, but this lull is as a result of unsteady weather conditions. Over 200,000 crossings have happened since the migrant crisis began in the Channel nine years ago. Ongoing increase in police patrols in France does not alleviate the migrants crossing attempt into Britain. Also, the increase in squads to patrol the coastline has led to decline in crossing, yet, the real issue lies if they will continue to stay lower as the weather improves.

Nearly 400 illegal boat migrants reached UK shores this week amidst reports of trained militants from the Middle East gathering on the coastline of Belgium to break into Britain, marking the first crossings in nearly two weeks due to inclement weather.

Although there has been a recorded decline of 44% since last year and 23% over 2024, it remains to be seen if the numbers will stay lower as the weather improves. As the migrant crisis in the Channel began nine years ago, over 200,000 crossings have taken place, and a left-wing Labour Party government agreed to hand over £662 million to the French to pay for police patrols of people-smuggling hotspots along the Calais coastline.

Westkust Police Chief Nicholas Paelinck warned that there has been a surge in 'ex-military personnel' protecting migrant boats as they set off towards England. The increased French patrols have only agreed to enforce turnarounds against vessels with fewer than 20 migrants, over supposed safety concerns. Even with the reductions in crossings, some have warned that the trafficking gangs and migrants will simply move up the coast to Belgium.

There has been evidence of weapons of war and ammunition in migrant camps, and dragging them. This situation underscores the need for a policy of detention and deportation and collaboration with European partners falling short





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caribbean Dublin Coastguards Europol Highway Patrols Longmoor Training Camps Middle East Onshore Officers Operation Wallend Seawatch Sensitive Special Forces Spain Sweden Tactical Group Ireland Tactical Firearms Threat Assessment UK Government Unrest Vascepa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Small boat migrants return to English Channel after two-week breakThe number of arrivals is down by 44 per cent on this time last year, and 23 per cent on the same point in 2024. Experts said it could be down to a number of different factors including the weather, the supply of small boat parts, government policy and the number of migrants coming into Europe.

Read more »

Small boat migrants cross English Channel for first time in nearly two weeksThe number of small boat migrants crossing the English Channel has dropped significantly in recent months, with experts attributing the decrease to various factors including weather, supply of small boat parts, and government policy.

Read more »

Search underway for person believed to have fallen from boat near Port Townsend watersThe U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force and partner agencies are searching for an individual believed to have fallen from a 12-foot boat near Point Wilso

Read more »

3 Red Cross volunteers die of Ebola as number of cases rises in UgandaThe volunteers are thought to have contracted the virus during a humanitarian mission in DR Congo in March and are believed to be “among the first known victims of the outbreak.”

Read more »