Nuisance Sheep Overrun Town in South Wales, Council Hires Shepherd

The town of Blaenavon in south Wales is facing a 'massive issue' due to a large number of stray sheep causing traffic jams and disrupting the community. The council is planning to hire a shepherd to round up the sheep and maintain the surrounding area, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

A town in south Wales is overrun by nuisance sheep, prompting the local council to hire a shepherd to round them up. Blaenavon , a Unesco World Heritage Site , has seen sheep run amok, causing traffic jams, eating garden flowers, and grazing in the cemetery.

Councillors blame vandals who cut through fences to drive their quad bikes around the surrounding hills for letting the sheep loose. The freed animals have been spotted wandering the streets and disrupting traffic after escaping from nearby fields. Local councillor Nick Horler described the situation as a 'massive issue' that could endanger the animals and cause road accidents. The council is planning to hire a ranger to manage the stray sheep and maintain the surrounding area.

Sheep have been seen blocking roads in Blaenavon, a town that was once a thriving hub during the industrial revolution and is now a popular tourist spot at the foot of the Brecon Beacons. For hundreds of years, commoners have been allowed to keep sheep on the surrounding land. Councillor Janet Jones said a shepherd was necessary for the sheep's welfare, citing the need for education about the importance of repairing fences.

Mandy Owen, a Labour councillor, suggested a 'ranger role' could be filled through the Blaenavon World Heritage Partnership. The proposal is dependent on partner organisations contributing funding. Mr Horler previously mentioned that neighbours in the town had been terrorised by a stray ram whose owner couldn't be identified





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Blaenavon South Wales Sheep Nuisance Shepherd Council Unesco World Heritage Site

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