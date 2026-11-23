Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 45 points, and Nikola Jokic contributed his 202nd career triple-double.

Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls defends against Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center on November 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO — David Adelman knows how this works. He watched his dad coach five different NBA franchises. The significance of a seemingly arbitrary round number like 100 isn’t lost on him.

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“Humbling,” he said Sunday, “and it also feels good to survive 100 games, I’ve gotta be honest. This business is fluid. It’s crazy. ” Adelman landed the first head coaching gig of his career at the stage of his team’s lifespan when the stakes were highest, the pressure at its most suffocating.

The Nuggets already had championship rings on their fingers, in an era when winning a second is the hardest part. They’ll continue to be judged based on their playoff results — as will Adelman — but in the meantime, he celebrated his 100th regular-season game as Denver’s coach Sunday with a wild game that gave him and the Nuggets headaches: a 151-145 overtime win over Chicago.

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Bulls point guard Josh Giddey scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to force the extra frame, but the Nuggets started overtime with an 8-0 run to finally put their upstart hosts out of reach. Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead 3-pointer on their first possession, part of a 45-point, seven-assist performance that led all scorers. Denver has never lost a regular-season game when he’s scored 40. He shot 13-for-22 from the field.

Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center on November 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Nikola Jokic amassed 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, good for his 202nd career triple-double. Cam Johnson and Christian Braun both added vital 3-pointers in overtime. Braun finished with 21 points and eight boards.

He was a team-best plus-22 in 38 minutes. Aaron Gordon went for 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Filling in for the injured Norman Powell and making his first start of the season, Buddy Hield delivered a vintage 13-for-19 performance from 3-point range. He led the Bulls with 33 points.

Jalen Smith added 26 with a 6-for-7 clip outside the arc, but he fouled out with 2:11 left in overtime. Eight of the 10 starters were in double figures by halftime, and a ninth — Giddey — had 10 assists. He finished the night with a career-high 22. Chicago entered the game ranked 29th in 3-point percentage but shot 25-for-55 as a team against the Nuggets, who kept pace in makes if not volume.

They went 17-for-35 at the other end. Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro draws a foul against center Nikola Jokic, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Chicago. Gordon was Denver’s only starter shy of 10 points at halftime, but he started making plays as the game got tight, enough to help his team trade buckets.

In a three-minute span, he hit a step-back midrange jumper, a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer and a layup off a deep seal in transition. Then he crashed the offensive glass with 1:48 remaining for a put-back flush after Christian Braun missed. It gave the Nuggets the lead — almost for good, until Giddey’s last-second layup. Denver led 131-126 with 40 seconds left after Murray completed an old-fashioned 3-point play.

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Giddey answered with an and-one of his own, getting fouled by Gordon as he buried a runner with 27 seconds to go. The Bulls elected to defend out the next possession, a risky choice with a three-second difference between the shot clock and game clock. But as Jokic tried to drive on Smith with his left hand, he lost control of the ball.

Smith scooped it up, and the Nuggets converged on the perimeter at the other end, trying to take away a potential game-winner. Matas Buzelis instead found a wide-open Giddey under the basket. Jokic, who thought he was fouled before the costly turnover, missed a deep 3-point attempt at the buzzer. The three-time MVP center was otherwise phenomenal on a night of optional defense.

The Nuggets out-rebounded their hosts 17-7 in the first quarter, led by eight from Jokic. They proceeded to lose the rebounding battle 9-3 during his first rest stint. The same Denver all-bench lineup that went plus-two in both halves against Alperen Sengun and company Friday suddenly went minus-five against a Bulls lineup anchored by Smith. Adelman is 67-33 at the 100-game mark of his Nuggets tenure — the most wins of any coach in franchise history in that many games.

“We have a good team, and I’m lucky to coach the team,” he said. “These jobs, it’s an honor to have . I really mean that. I know people say that, but it’s the truth.

… It says a lot about the team and the staff, all the work they’ve put in, to have that success. ”