Nuggets Roster Strategies and Options after Disappointing Playoff Loss

Denver's team owner John Krikke suggested that the Nuggets might pursue one of three options such as strengthening their core by bringing back the championship team, unloading any surplus stars, or aiming for an under-the-luxury-tax finish by shedding payroll through trades.

Aaron Gordon (32) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with Jamal Murray (27) after making a clutch two over Robert Williams III (35) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 137-132 overtime win at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, April 6, 2026.

As for Denver’s other two franchise cornerstones, the future is clouded by Kroenke’s comment. Should it be taken seriously? Or was it just an easy platitude, meant to convey the urgency of the situation after a disappointing first-round playoff loss? The easiest way to illustrate the Nuggets’ dilemma is to first predict every roster decision they’re going to make, minus trades.

Basically, we’re gaming out a ‘mock offseason’ but leaving it incomplete. That should give us a rough estimate of their 2026-27 payroll and how much salary they’ll have to dump via a trade to avoid on the books





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Denver Nuggets Aaron Gordon Jamal Murray Robert Williams III Nikola Jokic Trade Kroenke Salary Dump Trade Deadline Roster Decision Trade Possibilities Jonas Valanciunas Julian Randle Carter Wilkerson Of The Oklahoma City Iowa Chris Paul Salary Dispersion

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