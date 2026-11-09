Nuggets put entire starting lineup on injury report after flight delays from Mexico City

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets’ other starters are all questionable on the injury report after flight delays from Mexico City to Houston this weekend.

Nikola Jokic #15 of Denver Nuggets looks for a pass against Aaron Nesmith #23 of Indiana Pacers during the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers as part of the NBA Mexico City Game 2026 at Arena CDMX on November 07, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY — The Nuggets listed their entire starting lineup on their official injury report ahead of Monday’s game at Houston after flight delays. But after they arrived at the airport, issues with the team plane caused multiple hours of delays, until their only option was to return to their hotel for an extra night, according to two team sources.

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, who’s also part of the Nuggets’ traveling party, said in a social media post that they arrived back at the hotel around 5 a.m. CT Sunday. They returned to the airport and were able to take off from Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. They’re slated to tip off against the Rockets at 6:30 p.m. MT Monday.

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All five starters and sixth man DeMar DeRozan were listed as questionable due to various minor afflictions, with the team wary about playing its veterans after the travel strife.