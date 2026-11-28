Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 36 points in the last 5:02, and Nikola Jokic amassed 15 assists to mask a strange scoring game, as the Nuggets pulled away for a win over the Jazz on Friday.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic grabs a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn.

With a fourth-quarter surge led by Jamal Murray, the Nuggets closed out the NBA Cup group stage with a 120-107 win Friday in Utah, but it wasn’t enough for them to advance to the knockout stage of the in-season tournament. They finished second place in West Group A at 3-1 with a plus-10 point differential.

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They’re 11-6 overall this season as they head east to face Toronto, Detroit and Philadelphia next week.this season despite 3-point shooting struggles across the board and, more existentially, the inconsistency with which Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon have been Gordon was glaringly uninvolved in the offense Tuesday, when the Nuggets got clobbered by Dallas. He scored one point on three field goal attempts, all of them 3s.