Nuggets offered starters a night off after Mexico City travel fiasco. Led by Jamal Murray, they refused to sit out.

“I don’t think anybody even batted an eye at the text. I know Jamal was the first one to speak up,” Christian Braun said. “But everybody kind of followed his lead.”

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates with center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

pulled up to the JW Marriott at 4:47 a.m. Sunday. Players, coaches and other team employees had checked out of their rooms on Saturday. Now they needed those rooms back. As they stumbled through the lobby, zombie-like, they encountered a surprised and confused team executive.

Also read Nuggets put entire starting lineup on injury report after flight delays from Mexico City

He had just woken up. Early flight home. He was breaking off from the team’s traveling party and was about to get in a car to the airport.to Houston after a win on Saturday, they waited about six hours on the team plane, into the wee hours, only to be delivered back to the hotel after the aircraft’s problems proved insurmountable.were listed as questionable before Denver’s game Monday in Houston.

Officially, they were all dealing with minor afflictions or “injury management” — not untrue — but the report might as well have said “questionable . ” “It was impossible not to think our people that played the most minutes — that we should try to take care of them as best we can,” coachsaid.

“Take a look at what was gonna be the next few days. And I felt like out of fairness to everyone mentally, which could lead to physical problems, let’s get to shootaround and see where’s everybody’s at. I know when I woke up , I felt a certain way, so I figured they would as well. ”said after the loss.

“We’ve got guys that like a challenge. We’ve got guys that don’t back down. So we didn’t want to take the easy way out. If one’s in, we’re all in.

” Specifically, if Murray is in, they’re all in. After the team finally landed in Houston, waited through a U.S. customs delay and checked into a new hotel Sunday night, Adelman sent a group text to Denver’s core players. DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on Nov. 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. “I think you guys need to honestly have a conversation with yourselves and see where you’re at, physically, mentally,” he said. Christian Braun told The Denver Post.

“But everybody kind of followed his lead. I don’t think anybody of the five or six that were in the group ever had any thought of not playing. We knew this was a big game. We understand where we’re at in the standings.

… We understand the importance of this game and kind of seeing where we stack up. ” Both Adelman and Denver’s front office wanted to make sure to offer the starters and the 37-year-old DeRozan an opportunity to sit out in Houston. Another big game loomed Wednesday in Memphis, where the Grizzlies are off to a torrid start. But the players were adamant.

Adelman still wanted them to go through a morning routine after a good night of sleep. Then they could confirm they felt good enough to play. Anyone who works for an NBA team lives a charmed life on the road, of course. Private jets.

Luxury hotels. Catered meals. But within that context, at least five team sources described last weekend to The Denver Post as the worst travel saga they’ve experienced in the NBA. In part because of what happened before everything went wrong.

The Nuggets were originally supposed to leave Mexico City on the same plane in which they arrived, but for reasons that remain unclear to many people within the organization, the Pacers were instructed to board that plane instead when they arrived at the airport. At roughly 9 p.m., the Nuggets boarded the plane that had flown their opponents into town two days earlier.

Then a mechanical issue was discovered. Denver waited in the cabin, watching the Pacers take off. Hours passed. Almost all of the players and coaches stayed awake, hanging out, waiting to sleep in the air, expecting an update.

None came. Meanwhile, team travel coordinators started making calls to prepare for an emergency hotel booking. Just in case.

“I think for us, honestly, they did a really good job of catering to us and making sure we had the right things,” Braun said. “I think the equipment people and the media people, those guys really took the brunt of that travel situation. ” One problem led to another. The plane door got jammed about five hours into the wait, while a different part was being installed to fix the original issue.

It became clear that Denver’s only option was to return to the hotel and try again Sunday. Everyone disembarked, then climbed on the charter buses, then settled in for the one-hour drive back into the city. Several team sources described an allotted sleep schedule lasting from about 5 a.m. to noon.

“The sun came up. I know that,” Adelman said.

Advertisement

“And then we had brunch, and an airplane landed at some point . And the great country of Mexico, we got on a plane. Landed in Texas. Did some customs.

So it was quite the experience. The great thing about the whole experience was we won the game , so I felt good about that. And the city’s incredible. Just was a really tough logistics situation.

” “I mean, we are getting paid to play,” Jokic said when asked about the opportunity to rest Monday’s game.

“I think there is no question. ” Nor was there any attempt to make excuses after the loss to Houston. The Nuggets fell to 5-4 overall and 1-4 against teams with winning records. Murray, fittingly, was their best player.

He amassed 38 points at a 14-for-23 shooting clip and made several timely defensive plays during a 19-point comeback. Excluding him and Jokic, Denver’s other nine rotation players deployed by Adelman combined for 37 points on 12-for-39 shooting.

“Me and ‘Mal talk a lot about where we’re at in the standings,” Braun said. “… ‘Mal understands the moment, and he wants it bad. You can really see it. He wants to win.

He’s playing to win. His defense has taken another step, I think, this year. He’s just a winning player. ” Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Toyota Center on Nov. 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Gordon continued to struggle with a 1-for-6 shooting night and three turnovers, but he said afterward that physical limitations aren’t to blame for his slow start to the season.

“Physically, I feel good. So I’m less worried about my body out there and now more worried about the wins,” he said.

“So I think that’ll go a long way. … I did a lot of recovery and a lot of lifting. A lot of running. Just so I can be there come May and June.

But we need to pick it up now, or it’s gonna be a more difficult road then. ” That creeping sense of urgency was the theme in a disappointed Nuggets locker room. It was the reason they had shrugged off the jet-lag and elected to play in the first place, led by a determined Murray. The silver lining: This time, the Nuggets were staying overnight in Houston before flying to their next destination Tuesday. A full night of sleep awaited.