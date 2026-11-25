Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had coinciding off nights, and the Nuggets committed 18 turnovers in the NBA Cup group stage loss.

Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher, front center, goes up for a basket as, from back left, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center Nikola Jokić and guard Christian Braun defend in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Denver Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

turned sour for the Nuggets, and their NBA Cup dreams faded into the background of their strange first month of the season. Seven consecutive scoreless possessions. Three turnovers, two of them by Nikola Jokic. Three missed 3-pointers.

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One shot attempt at the rim rejected. And a 15-0 run for the visiting Mavericks to finish the first half with a 58-39 lead. It was too much. The Nuggets fell behind by as many as 21 points, clawed back to within three, then lost control of their comeback Tuesday in a 120-101 loss to Dallas.

It was the third consecutive time they’ve finished a road trip with a win, only to arrive home and lose their first game back at Ball Arena. The Mavericks outscored Denver 35-7 on fast breaks, including a jarring 21-2 margin in the first half. They dominated 68-36 in the paint. Cooper Flagg led them with 24 points while matching a career-high 12 assists.

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Christian Braun and company held Mavs guard Kyrie Irving in check — 11 points on 19 shots –, but the Dallas bench outscored Denver’s, 47-30. The Nuggets have been perhaps the NBA’s best team at protecting the ball over the last two seasons — they entered play ranked fourth in turnover rate this year — but they coughed it up 18 times against a Caleb Martin-led Mavericks defense. Jokic was responsible for five turnovers.

Five of his teammates committed two. Jamal Murray led the team in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-17 shooting in one of his most pedestrian performances of the season. Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Cam Johnson tacked on 17.

And Braun led Denver’s brief third-quarter charge with a 3-point barrage. He joked last Friday that he can only seem to make his 3s in NBA Cup games. After Tuesday’s 15-point performance, he improved to 68.4% in Cup games and 26.7% in the rest. The Nuggets aren’t completely dead yet in the NBA Cup.

They can still win their group if they beat Utah on Friday, if Phoenix beats Houston and Dallas this week, and if the Nuggets finish with a higher point differential than Dallas and Phoenix. The more likely path to the knockout stage at this point is via the Western Conference wild card spot. One group’s second-place finisher will advance — in all likelihood a 3-1 team with a high point differential.

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Denver’s biggest wild card threats entering Wednesday’s slate were Oklahoma City and Minnesota , who are set to face off Wednesday night. Julian Strawther was cleared to play for the first time this season after missing 15 games with a sprained knee, but Adelman still played the same 10-man rotation as usual in the first half.

His second unit outscored Dallas by one in a five-minute stint without Jokic or Murray, aided by DeRozan’s midrange game and 3s from Bagley and Spencer Jones.