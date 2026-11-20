The Denver Nuggets rallied from a 14-point deficit against the Boston Celtics by leveraging aggressive defense and generating critical turnovers to secure a 105-101 victory.

The Denver Nuggets secured a pivotal 105-101 victory over the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The win marked a dramatic turnaround for the team following their worst loss of the season just days earlier. Denver overcame a significant 14-point deficit to silence a top-tier NBA offense and demonstrate a renewed commitment to defensive intensity.

Nuggets Defensive Surge During Critical Fourth Quarter

The turning point occurred early in the third quarter when Boston held a commanding 63-49 lead. The Nuggets then completely stifled the opposing offense, allowing only two successful possessions out of the next fifteen attempts. A jaw-dropping sequence of eight consecutive turnovers by the Celtics effectively ended any realistic chance of a comeback. This defensive barrage showcased the team ability to adapt when offensive shooting struggles limit their scoring output.

Also read What I Loved and Hated From the Nuggets' Comeback Win Over Celtics

Jared Dudley Defensive Schemes And Jokic Energy Management

Head coach David Adelman and defensive coordinator Jared Dudley have implemented specific tactical adjustments to preserve Nikola Jokic for offensive opportunities. Dudley Philosophy since taking over last season involves experimenting with schemes that tether Jokic to the paint while preserving his energy. However, Jokic has historically struggled with drop coverage, inviting ball-handlers to drive against him due to a lack of intimidation as a shot-blocking threat.

Aggressive Jokic Blitzing And Team Defensive Coordination

Denver often deploys an aggressive Jokic who blitzes or steps up near the screen level to utilize his high basketball IQ and quick reflexes. This approach demands high-octane recovery efforts from teammates, who risk playing three-on-four if the ball-handler makes decisive reads. Dudley and Adelman generally avoid sustaining this aggressive stance for entire games, preferring to cross-match Jokic against non-shooters to keep him anchored closer to the basket.

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Steal Statistics And Christian Braun Defensive Impact

A defining flaw from last season, where the Nuggets ranked last in forcing turnovers, has transformed into a significant strength. The team currently ranks eighth in the league with 8.8 steals per game. Christian Braun leads this effort with 2.2 steals per game, ranking third among all NBA players. This shift contrasts sharply with the previous season reputation for lackluster defensive personnel and laissez-faire effort.

Defensive Rating Trends And Jamal Murray Role Evolution

While the Nuggets rank 18th overall with 113.8 points allowed per 100 possessions, they have maintained a top-10 defensive rating over their last ten games entering the matchup against Houston. Head coach David Adelman noted that while scoring 130 points is enjoyable, winning remains the primary equalizer. Jamal Murray, formerly considered a defensive weak link, has emerged as arguably the most engaged defender on and off the ball during this recent stretch.