The Denver Nuggets suffered a 117-105 home loss to the Phoenix Suns, continuing a severe three-point shooting slump that hindered their offense. Nikola Jokic recorded 28 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists, but poor team shooting from deep and lack of rebounding support allowed the Suns to secure the victory.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets spins around Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The invention of the 3-point line went forgotten or neglected by the Denver Nuggets for a game and a half. They attempted 4-for-16 last Saturday in New Orleans, attempting 15 fewer than their season average, which already ranked second-to-last in the NBA. They overcame the lack of modernity and returned home with a win. With lessons learned, supposedly.

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But they followed it up with a 1-for-9 first half Monday, bringing their total to five made 3s across six quarters of basketball in 2026. That shooting slump snowballed into other issues in a 117-105 home loss to the Phoenix Suns, who were on the second night of a back-to-back and hadn’t won a road game yet this season. Denver eventually started firing 3s but couldn’t make any. The team finished 9-for-30 from deep.

The Suns went 16-for-36. Devin Booker led them with 20 points, but they got 42 from their bench to Denver’s 19.

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“The last game was like going in a time machine,” Adelman said before opening tip. “We posted up four people, I guess, 50 times. And didn’t shoot any 3s. And then everybody does the math, and their math was wrong that night because we won.

… When we create something positive, we have to shoot the ball. ” The Nuggets turned it over 17 times, including five from an otherwise excellent Nikola Jokic during the third quarter alone. He amassed 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on the night. But he had barely any rebounding support.

His 12 defensive boards were made ineffective because his teammates combined for 14. Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets looks for a layup as Oso Ighodaro of the Phoenix Suns defends during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, November 16, 2026. Early in the second half, Denver got hot for a tantalizing sequence.

Christian Braun, Jokic and Aaron Gordon converted three consecutive 3s for a 9-0 run and a 62-59 lead. But Jamal Murray picked up his fourth foul moments later, going for a block in transition. David Adelman challenged the call and lost. Murray took a seat, and for the second time in three games with him in foul trouble, Adelman tried to replace him with defense and shooting instead of ball-handling — Spencer Jones instead of Tyus Jones.

The Nuggets suddenly struggled to play organized basketball. Their passes got sloppy. The Suns got out in transition for easy buckets, which Denver had done so well early in the game. Phoenix’s shot-making took over.

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The deficit ballooned to as many as 13 in the third quarter, then 19 in the fourth. Murray and Jokic played late into the game, trying to will a comeback. Murray climbed to 28 points with an outstanding fourth quarter. But Denver fell to 2-3 at home, after completing a 3-1 road trip.

Gordon was the team’s third-leading scorer with 11. Johnson went cold for a second straight game, finishing 0-for-7 outside the arc. Halfcourt offense didn’t come easy to the Nuggets all night. They overcame it in the first quarter by scoring 22 of their 24 points in the paint, led by Jokic’s ambitious outlet passes and a supporting cast determined to run.

The Suns looked winded at first, but when they settled on defense, they guarded as if their lives depended on it. Oso Ighodaro, who has moved into the starting lineup since the last time Denver faced Phoenix, guarded Jokic in the post without a helper on several possessions. He held his ground admirably a few times. But the three-time MVP settled into the physicality.

He grinded Ighodaro down with brute force, scoring over him on three consecutive post-ups in the second quarter. Jokic had 16 by halftime on 14 shots. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets spins as Oso Ighodaro of the Phoenix Suns defends during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, November 16, 2026. Around him, foul trouble loomed in a game that Denver trailed 56-54.

Johnson and Murray finished the half on the bench with three fouls each. Gordon picked up two in the final minute. Adelman stretched his rotation to 11, giving rookie Bryce Hopkins a four-minute run.