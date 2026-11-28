Nuggets Face Harsh NBA Cup Verdict Despite Win vs. Jazz
The Denver Nuggets finished their NBA Cup Group Play run with a 3-1 record.
Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.
They stood at 2-1 through three NBA Cup Group Play games, with wins over the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, and seemingly needed a win to punch their ticket to the Knockout Rounds. Well, the Nuggets got the job done against the Jazz, pulling out a 120-107 road win, but it was still not enough. The Nuggets finished in second place in West Group A, behind the 4-0 Dallas Mavericks, but their +10 point differential was not enough.
Four teams advance to the Knockout Rounds in each conference: the three group winners and one second-place wildcard. The wildcard team is selected by whichever second-place team has the highest point differential, and frankly, the Nuggets didn't even have a chance. The San Antonio Spurs were also 3-1 and finished in second place in West Group C, but had a +51 point differential to advance out of Group Play.
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