After blowing a 17-point lead and struggling with 30 fouls and 40% shooting, the Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets in a gritty battle defined by Denver's second-chance points and Boston's late-quarter turnovers.

Nov 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum handles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the first half at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBoston opened on an 8-0 run and led 17-8 behind a monster first quarter from Jayson Tatum. They shot 6-15 from three and led by six heading into the second quarter. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White helped push it to a 17-point lead in the second, but it settled at 12 at halftime after a tough close to the half.

Also read Nikola Jokic Urges the Nuggets' Supporting Cast to Play Their Roles

The third quarter was a disaster for Boston, with nine fouls and nine turnovers that allowed the Nuggets to briefly take a lead and take a tie game into the fourth.put in a ton of effort to keep Boston in it with second chances, but the Celtics couldn't cash in on good looks down the stretch. : The Celtics finished 11-44 from three and 40-98 overall. That's tough to overcome even under ideal circumstances. These, however, were not ideal circumstances.

: Boston committed 30 personal fouls to Denver’s 13. The Nuggets were 24-29 from the line; Boston was 10-12. To make that worse, 20 of those 24 free throws were made in the second half, when Boston committed 20 of their fouls. Boston also turned the ball over 16 times for 21 Nuggets points, but nine of those came in the third quarter alone, giving Denver 12 points.

: He had 17 points and 10 rebounds, seven of which were offensive rebounds. He made a big impact early with his screening and then did it with more scoring in the second half. His dunk after blowing by Nikola Jokic is a career highlight. : He fouled out with just 10 points on 3-12 shooting .

He did have three steals and a few other plays that were borderline fouls, so he played a little better than the shooting number let on. Still, the shooting just wasn’t there in this one. : It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for White, who went 0-7 from three, including some good looks late in the game that could have changed the result.

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It stinks for him because he was SO good in the second quarter and he was putting on a defensive masterclass. But even that abandoned him as DeMar DeRozan beat him and drew fouls down the stretch. : This game was intense. Maybe some of the shooting struggles had to do with the altitude and the third game in four nights, but the intensity of the atmosphere negated a lot of that.

The effort was there for the entire game. Maybe the effort plus fatigue is what added up to the fouls, but still, this was an intense game. : They spent the first half of the game mostly in drop coverage, which the Celtics ate up. The Nuggets changed their coverages a little and then the short roll opened up and Boston continued to feast.

Then the Nuggets ramped up the energy, baited the Celtics into going for the short roll pass, and started jumping passing lanes. That's when the disaster turnover sequence happened. : The second chances he created with three offensive rebounds in the second quarter gave the Nuggets life. The Celtics could have put Denver away with better rebounding and really made this an uphill battle.

Instead, the Nuggets found some momentum that carried into the second half. : Maybe there's a gem in all this madness. The Robinson/George/Pritchard three-man combination came into the game +24 and looked pretty good in the second quarter. The group is still +21 after that game, so they only lost three points on a night Robinson was -7.

I think there's something to consider here. Overall, 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists is a decent night. But he had 20/6/1 at halftime. The Nuggets blitzed to get the ball out of his hands and it completely threw him off.

: This was a big night for him. No one will throw a parade for six points, six rebounds, and one blocked shot, but I thought he played great. Playing him next to a center instead of making him one could be indicative of how Boston might use him moving forward. There might be some room for him to make a bigger impact than I expected.

The Nuggets are a mid-range shooting team. According to Cleaning the Glass, they are fourth in mid-range shot frequency and first in long-mid-range shots. Yet, they are sixth in the NBA in accuracy at the rim. They are a poor three-point shooting team in general, but they do have some guys who can get hot.

” The Nuggets were just 15-24 in the restricted area and 7-31 from three. But they were 13-20 in the long mid-range area. So this was pretty typical Denver shot selection. : Be relentless when he’s on the floor.

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I’m watching for two things here: Who the Celtics have on the floor when DeRozan is on, and how often they bring him into the action. ” They did this down the stretch, but they didn’t do it enough in other instances for my liking. Also, the pigeon hunt didn’t exactly end up successful, either. Boston could barely take advantage of any DeRozan time on the floor, and he led all bench players at +7.

: The Celtics will have to mix up their coverages, so I do expect some blitzes from time to time, and maybe someone gambling on stabbing at a dribble, but mostly I think they should guard him straight up. Take away his passing angles and make him work for his offense. The Nuggets are 5-1 when Jokic has 10-plus assists. They're 2-4 when he has fewer than 10.

” 24 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists isn’t the most gangbusters Jokic game I’ve seen. They did a good enough job on him to give themselves a chance to win. I've seen Jokic dominate games like this in a much bigger way. The Celtics defense, as I mentioned, is already geared towards defending the Nuggets the way they need to be defended.

The Celtics offensive style can also pick at Denver’s weaknesses. The Nuggets are 22nd in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage, but they allow opponents to shoot 39.4% from deep at Ball Arena. Only the Charlotte Hornets are worse at defending the three on their home turf. Celtics: 114-101.

” The Celtics shot 6-15 from three in the first quarter, and I was feeling myself with this prediction. Then they went ice cold and shot 5-29 the rest of the way. Denver scoring 105 isn’t too far off what I was thinking for them offensively, but Boston only managing 101 is where the problems lie. They missed too many chances to score while putting Denver on the line too often.

John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams.

John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997.

He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years.

He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.