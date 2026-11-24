David Adelman credited one specific factor for Jamal Murray's incredible play.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For years, it felt like the Denver Nuggets were a one-man team, led by superstar center Nikola Jokic, until the postseason, when Jamal Murray would step up to look like an All-Star himself.

Now, though, the Nuggets no longer have to wait until the postseason to Since last regular season, Murray has been one of the NBA's top point guards. He finally earned his first All-Star and All-NBA nods last season after averaging 25.4 points and 7.1 assists per game on 48.3/43.5/88.7 shooting splits, and he is now on pace for a second consecutive All-Star appearance.

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Even though Murray is coming off the best season of his career, he has managed to step up his game even further so far this year. Through 15 games, he is averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 51% from the field and a blistering 47.2% from deep. He has been virtually unstoppable, and head coach David Adelman tried to explain what's different about him now.

"I don't know. I just think he's in such a good headspace," Adelman said about Murray.

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"I really do. I think sports performance has a lot to do with who you are as a person ... And the guy's just been—the consistency is insane. 13-14 from the line. 6-11 from three. Seven assists. 45 points.

Post-ups. I mean, he's just been so good. And I think if our record continues to get better, I think he'll get the notoriety he deserves.

"over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. Murray has been wildly efficient all season and the heart of the Nuggets' offense, as he deserves just as much credit for Denver's recent success as Jokic, who was just named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. Adelman credited Murray's headspace for his improved play, and when the star point guard was asked about this, he agreed that he felt refreshed after the offseason.

"I don't know. I feel great. I honestly think the big part is just having the summers to really step back and then be able to jump into the season full-fledged," Murray said.

"So, to me, just having the rest coming into the season, I feel refreshed ... I think that's really it. Other than that, I've been doing this my whole life, so I'm not tired of it.

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" Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Nuggets would likely be one of the top teams in the West right now, but most of Denver's lineup got off to a slow start this season.

Murray has had to do everything in his power to keep the offense afloat, but now that everyone is clicking, it should make his job much easier. As Adelman said, Murray should continue to get recognition as the Nuggets keep winning games, but he is already expected to be an All-Star this season.

"Like Jokic, Murray has done everything in his power to keep Denver afloat. The Canadian guard has surpassed his longtime teammate to lead the Nuggets in scoring for the first time in his 10-year career, and he is posting career highs in PER and true shooting percentage. Murray's 51/47/88 shooting splits are Stephen Curry-esque," Golliver explained about Murray's All-Star case. At this point, it would be surprising if Murray were not honored as an All-Star again this season.

Granted, there is still plenty of time left until the All-Star teams are announced, as Denver is just 15 games into the season, but he is on an incredible pace. Whether it's his headspace or something else, the Nuggets are lucky he is playing at this level.