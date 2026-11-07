Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon, David Adelman working on finding a better rhythm amid slow start

“We have an open line of communication. And we talk,” Aaron Gordon said of his relationship with Nuggets coach David Adelman. “He’s OK with saying, ‘Eh, no, you’re kind of full of (crap) on that.'”

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 141-135 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

mimed a step-back dribble to his right and showed off his shooting form. A million other things were going on around them with influencers galore filling Arena CDMX for the open portion of Nuggets practice Friday, but they were locked in on the arc of the imaginary ball together for a brief moment, laughing.

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Then it was Gordon’s turn to try the same move, as if Adelman had given him a tutorial. That’s a somewhat laughable premise, of course. Adelman is a career coach, and Gordon is a 13-year NBA veteran who’s averaged as many as 17.6 points per game in a full season. Gordon’s respect for the 45-year-old Nuggets coach runs deep, though, regardless of playing experience.

Adelman may not have much to teach him about his shooting technique at this stage of Gordon’s career, but they have been working through a few things together early this season, particularly Gordon’s substitution pattern amid a slow start.

“We have an open line of communication. And we talk,” Gordon said.

“He’s OK with saying, ‘Eh, no, you’re kind of full of on that. ’ And, ‘OK, maybe you have a point on that.

'” “I think our whole team has had a slow start,” Adelman said, defending his starting power forward. “I’d say outside of Jamal Murray, I’d say the whole team is still trying to kind of get themselves going in a rhythm. ” Still, Gordon’s struggles have been hard to miss.

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Before Denver’s win over Toronto on Wednesday, he was going through one of the worst five-game slumps of his Nuggets career, averaging 9.8 points on 31.8% shooting from 2-point range and 27.3% from deep.

“I find when Aaron’s game really takes off is when he finds the free throw line,” Adelman said. “He sees the ball go in. It usually leads to more fluidity from three. I think both Nikola and him, getting them closer to the basket is gonna help our team.

I will say his responsibilities have been I think beyond the call of duty in the sense of bringing the ball up sometimes for pressure reasons … I feel like Aaron’s first stints of every game have been really good, and we’ve just been trying to mess with the minutes, and I’m still trying to find a good rhythm for him. I feel like the second stint hasn’t been as impactful.

” Gordon showed compelling signs of life Wednesday, scoring 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. More importantly, he made one of the game’s biggest momentum-swinging plays, blocking a dunk attempt by Collin Murray-Boyles late in the first half. Denver turned it into a fast-break bucket. Two possessions later, Gordon knocked down a much-needed 3-pointer.

“I felt like I didn’t miss a shot for three years straight,” he said. “Just new roles, new pace of play. I’m just figuring out my spots and getting back into the swing of things. ” Specifically, Gordon’s role in the rotation has changed.

Adelman started the year using Trevon Brazile as his first sub, getting Gordon off the floor quickly and putting him back in at the beginning of the second quarter. One of Denver’s break-glass-for-emergency strategies over the years has been using Gordon at backup center during those non-Nikola Jokic minutes. But in those situations, another starter has almost always been on the floor with him, usually Jamal Murray.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets reacts to being called for committing an offensive foul during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, November 2, 2026. This has been different. Gordon has been the only starter to play with the second unit for stretches at a time, slotting in at power forward next to Marvin Bagley III.

They have a minus-6.8 net rating in their first 55 minutes together, including a minus-10.1 in the 48 minutes without Brazile at their side. Aside from that jumbo-sized lineup, the Gordon stagger has been clunky. He told reporters he liked it at first, calling himself an extension of Adelman on the court.

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When the Nuggets do rotate that way, it also breaks up Gordon’s minutes into three stints per half instead of two — a conscientious choice to keep him warm and — ideally — prevent injuries.

“In and out,” he said. “Short stints. Short stints on the bench. As opposed to long stints on the floor and long stints on the bench.

” But it wasn’t working. So Adelman reverted back to a two-stint sub pattern for Gordon this week. Cam Johnson staggered with the bench unit on Wednesday instead.

“I’ve gotta figure it out just by performance, and how those guys flow together,” Adelman said. “I think sometimes it’s unfair to look at Cam or Aaron to Jamal or and say, ‘OK, well they’re playing with that unit, so that unit should be better. ’ It’s actually just trying to find five guys that flow well together.

”“I’ve known DA for a long time, basically my whole NBA career,” he said, referencing the years they overlapped in Orlando.

“… That’s a good relationship. And he’s a player’s coach, and one of the best in the world at X’s and O’s. So he’s figuring it out. We’ve got all season to figure it out.

We’re just trying to figure out basically what’s the best for the team and longevity. ” If the three-stint approach is better for his longevity, then Adelman is finding those two goals at odds for now. He’ll have to continue finding ways to thread the needle on Denver’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Saturday against the Pacers in Mexico.

“I just really like the city,” Gordon told the gaggle of content creators at Arena CDMX. “I like how green it is. There’s a lot of nature within the city, and I think that’s really special. I’m sad that I missed the Día de los Muertos.

” He and the Nuggets arrived in Mexico City three days late for that. Gordon arrived seeking a sort of rebirth for his season, a return to form as one of the NBA’s best role players. His defensive impact hasn’t been as profound as usual, which could be a more troubling sign than his offensive inefficiency.

“We didn’t solve the riddle ,” the second-year coach said. “Just trying to figure it out. ”