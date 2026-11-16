Nuclear Safety Regulators Warn of Winter Accident Risks in Ukraine

Thirty-eight countries' nuclear safety regulators urge Russia to halt energy attacks, citing heightened meltdown risks at Ukrainian plants this winter due to infrastructure damage.

Nuclear safety regulators representing 38 nations issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the escalating danger of a nuclear accident in Ukraine during the current winter season. The joint statement from international authorities emphasized that Russia must immediately cease its military strikes against the country's power infrastructure to prevent a catastrophic failure at nuclear facilities.

Regulatory Bodies Identify Critical Safety Gaps

The coalition behind this urgent appeal consists of HERCA, the Heads of the European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities; WENRA, the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association; and NORA, the Heads of the Nordic Radiation Safety Authorities. These organizations collectively represent the nuclear regulatory frameworks of 38 countries, including all European Union member states, the United States, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Their primary concern is the increasing difficulty for Ukrainian nuclear plants to maintain adequate cooling systems without a stable electricity supply from the national grid. Without consistent power, the risk of a meltdown that could release radioactivity into the atmosphere grows significantly with each passing day of intensified conflict.

Also read 'Nuclear safety' warning as strikes cause Chernobyl power reductions

Historical Parallels to Chernobyl Disaster

The regulators explicitly referenced the 1986 Chernobyl disaster as a grim historical precedent for what could occur if cooling systems fail. That event, widely regarded as the worst civil nuclear accident in history, resulted in the widespread dispersal of iodine-131, caesium-134, and caesium-137 across parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and northern and central Europe. The current warning suggests that similar consequences could arise if the kinetic damage to energy infrastructure continues unchecked. The joint statement stressed that the highest risk period is clearly identified as this winter, driven by the persistent targeting of essential energy assets by military forces.

Escalating Threats from Drone and Missile Attacks

Per Strand, who leads both HERCA and NORA, highlighted in a recent interview that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy installations have become increasingly lethal and precise in recent weeks. He noted that the use of drones carrying larger payloads has introduced a new level of threat to power lines, substations, and generation plants. This escalation in tactics means that the probability of simultaneous failures across multiple facilities has risen. Strand emphasized that the worst-case scenario involves a nationwide blackout of the Ukrainian power grid, which would simultaneously affect all nine producing nuclear reactors currently in operation. Such an event would create a severe situation with the potential for multiple radioactive releases across the country.

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Current Power Grid and Zaporizhzhia Plant Status

Ukraine relies on four nuclear power plants to meet its energy demands, with three operating facilities providing approximately 80 percent of the electricity needed for the current winter. The fourth plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear facility, is currently under Russian control in a zone adjacent to the front line. Although Zaporizhzhia is not currently producing electricity, it requires external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a meltdown. Since the onset of the war, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Zaporizhzhia has lost off-site power 27 times, forcing repeated switches to emergency diesel generators. Since late March, the plant has depended on a single off-site power line, making it exceptionally vulnerable to further disruptions.

International Response and Emergency Preparations

On Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that military activity had caused instability in Ukraine's electricity supply during the preceding week, leading to power reductions at several operating units. The agency noted that Russia and Ukraine continue to accuse each other of striking the nuclear plant and severing the critical power lines that serve it. Per Strand stressed that the situation could still be avoided if immediate action is taken to pressure Russia into stopping its attacks on energy infrastructure. However, he also advised that European countries must prepare for the possibility of a nuclear accident by enhancing their cross-border emergency preparedness measures to mitigate any potential consequences.