Nuclear Regulators Warn of Winter Accident Risk as Russia Attacks Ukraine

Regulators from 38 countries warn of escalating nuclear risks in Ukraine due to Russian attacks on power infrastructure, urging immediate cessation to prevent meltdown.

Nuclear safety regulators from 38 countries have issued a stark warning on Monday that the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is intensifying during the current winter season. The joint statement from HERCA, WENRA, and NORA urges Russia to immediately halt its missile and drone strikes on the country's power grid. Without a stable electricity supply, Ukrainian nuclear plants face critical difficulties in keeping nuclear material cool, raising the specter of a catastrophic meltdown.

Escalating Threats to Nuclear Facilities

Representatives from the Heads of the European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities, the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association, and the Heads of the Nordic Radiation Safety Authorities expressed deep concern over the ongoing war. They emphasized that the continued attacks on energy infrastructure are directly endangering the safe operation of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. The regulatory bodies view an urgent need for Moscow to cease these attacks as essential to preventing a disaster.

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Per Strand, who leads both HERCA and NORA, stated that Russian tactics have become significantly deadlier in recent weeks. The use of drones carrying larger payloads with more precise targeting capabilities has increased the threat level. Strand identified this winter as the period with the highest risk for a nuclear accident due to these intensified military operations.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

The coalition of regulators includes all EU countries, the United States, Britain, Canada, and Japan, among others. Their primary fear is that a nationwide blackout affecting all nine operating reactors simultaneously could lead to radioactive releases. This scenario mirrors the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which spread iodine-131, caesium-134, and caesium-137 across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and parts of Europe.

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Strand stressed that this worst-case scenario can be avoided if international pressure forces Russia to stop attacking energy infrastructure now. If such a ceasefire does not occur, European nations must collaborate on emergency preparedness to mitigate the potential consequences of a nuclear accident.

Impact on Ukraine's Nuclear Infrastructure

On Saturday, the International Atomic Agency reported that military activity had caused instability in Ukraine's electricity supply. This instability resulted in power reductions at some operating units within the country's nuclear power plants. Ukraine possesses four nuclear power plants, three of which are currently operational and provide approximately 80 percent of the country's power for this winter.

The fourth plant, Zaporizhzhia, is Europe's largest and is under Russian control near the front line. It is not currently producing electricity but relies on external power to cool its nuclear material. Since the start of the war, Zaporizhzhia has lost off-site power 27 times, forcing it to switch to emergency diesel generators.

Operational Challenges and Next Steps

Since late March, the Zaporizhzhia plant has relied on a single off-site power line for its cooling systems. Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of striking the nuclear plant and severing the power lines leading to it. The IAEA continues to monitor the situation as the risk of a multi-reactor failure grows with the arrival of colder weather.

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The regulatory bodies maintain that action must be taken immediately to prevent a catastrophe. The international community is calling for sustained pressure on Moscow to protect civilian nuclear infrastructure. Failure to act could result in a release of radioactivity comparable to the worst civil nuclear accident in history.

This development highlights the precarious state of energy security in the region. The potential for a widespread power blackout remains the central concern for regulators worldwide. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether diplomatic interventions can secure the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.