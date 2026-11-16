Nuclear Regulators Warn of Escalating Winter Accident Risks in Ukraine

Thirty-eight country regulators warn Russia to halt energy attacks on Ukraine's nuclear grid to prevent catastrophic meltdowns and radioactive releases this winter.

Nuclear safety regulators representing thirty-eight countries issued a stark warning on Monday, stating that the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is escalating sharply as winter approaches. The joint statement from these international bodies urges Russia to immediately cease its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. These attacks have targeted plants, power lines, and substations, further destabilizing a power system already weakened by nearly five years of conflict.

The primary concern among the regulatory authorities is that unstable electricity supplies make it increasingly difficult for Ukrainian nuclear facilities to keep their nuclear material adequately cooled. Without a reliable connection to the national grid, the risk of a meltdown rises significantly. Such an event could release radioactivity into the environment, echoing the catastrophic consequences seen during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

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Regulatory Bodies and International Cooperation

The coalition behind this urgent appeal consists of HERCA, the Heads of the European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities; WENRA, the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association; and NORA, the Heads of the Nordic Radiation Safety Authorities. Together, these organizations represent thirty-eight nations, including all European Union member states, the United States, Great Britain, Canada, and Japan.

Per Strand, the head of HERCA and NORA, told Reuters that Russian attacks had become deadlier in recent weeks. He noted that Moscow is now employing drones capable of carrying larger payloads and executing more precise targeting. This tactical shift has intensified the danger, leading regulators to identify the upcoming winter season as the period with the highest probability of a nuclear incident.

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Worst-Case Scenarios and Historical Precedents

The worst-case scenario described by experts involves a nationwide blackout of the Ukrainian power grid. Such a failure would simultaneously affect Ukraine's nine producing nuclear reactors. Per Strand emphasized that nine reactors experiencing potential radioactive releases at the same time would constitute a severe and unprecedented crisis.

The regulatory bodies explicitly referenced the 1986 Chernobyl disaster as a historical precedent for the dangers of nuclear instability. That accident released iodine-131, caesium-134, and caesium-137 across parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and northern and central Europe. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, established after the incident, remains a thirty-kilometre area where the long-term effects of radiation are still managed.

Impact on Nuclear Facilities and Power Grid

Ukraine currently operates four nuclear power plants, with three generating approximately eighty percent of the electricity used during the winter season. The fourth facility, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is Europe's largest but remains under Russian control near the front line. It is not currently producing electricity and relies entirely on external power sources to cool its nuclear material.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, military activity caused instability in Ukraine's electricity supply in the preceding week. This resulted in power reductions at some operating units within the country's nuclear power plants. The Zaporizhzhia plant has lost off-site power twenty-seven times since the start of the war, forcing operators to switch to emergency diesel generators on those occasions.

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Diplomatic Pressures and Emergency Preparations

Both Russia and Ukraine continue to accuse each other of striking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and severing the power lines that supply it. Since late March, the plant has relied on a single off-site power line to maintain safety standards. The International Atomic Energy Agency highlighted this vulnerability in its latest assessment.

Per Strand stressed that the current situation can still be avoided if immediate action is taken to pressure Russia into stopping its attacks on energy infrastructure. However, if diplomatic efforts fail, European countries must collaborate on enhanced emergency preparedness measures. This cooperation is essential to manage the potential consequences of a nuclear accident should the infrastructure collapse during the winter months.