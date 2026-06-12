Nuclear-powered large vehicle carrier ship gets design approval

It examined the arrangement and segregation of nuclear reactor, shielding requirements, and the impact on cargo deck layout.

A new study has supported the concept of physically and operationally integrating a molten salt reactor into a large vehicle carrier ship . Lloyd’s Register is working with Hyundai Heavy Industries, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering , and others to explore an advanced small modular reactor installation on a pure car and truck carrier .

The latest work examined the internal arrangement and segregation of the reactor system, shielding requirements, and the impact on cargo deck layout and vehicle capacity, alongside stability and trim implications linked to the reactor’s weight and positioning.

“While nuclear propulsion is still at an early stage of development, this project shows the importance of building technical understanding now to support future progress,”“Establishing feasibility at concept stage is a valuable step forward, particularly in areas such as cargo optimization, vessel stability and integrated safety design. ” The partners also assessed propulsion system configuration and power delivery, as well as operational flexibility compared with conventionally fueled PCTCs, where trade routes and port calls can be tightly constrained.

“With global environmental regulations becoming increasingly stringent and no definitive net-zero fuel yet available, SMR-powered ships can serve as a highly effective alternative, representing a pioneering next-generation maritime technology capable of complying with GHG emission regulations while allowing lifetime operation without refueling, and HD HHI will remain at the forefront of sustainable maritime technology development,” said Hong-Ryeul Ryu, CTO and Senior Executive Vice President at HD HHI. It’s also revealed that a key focus of the project has been safety.

LR led hazard identification and preliminary risk assessment work, focusing on containment, onboard safety systems and potential operability constraints tied to nuclear technology atKorea Atomic Energy Research Institute also considers the latest study a meaningful achievement in assessing the potential application of SMRs in the maritime sector, taking actual ship operating environments into account. The study is particularly significant because it examined the technical feasibility of applying an MSR type marine SMR to a specific target vessel, namely a PCTC,Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist.

While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI. Transportation





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Large Vehicle Carrier Ship Lloyd’S Register Nuclear Propulsion Ship

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