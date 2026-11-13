Nuclear Explosion in Space Would Destroy 98% of Satellites, Study Warns

A new simulation reveals that a single nuclear detonation in low-Earth orbit could disable 98 percent of satellites, crippling global communications and navigation systems for years.

A new scientific simulation indicates that detonating a nuclear weapon in space would trigger a catastrophic failure of global orbital infrastructure, effectively disabling nearly all functional satellites in low-Earth orbit. Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Princeton University modeled the physical and electronic consequences of such an event, concluding that the resulting artificial radiation belt s would persist for years, preventing the deployment of replacement technology and causing widespread collateral damage to the electronic ecosystem of modern society.

Simulation Results Show Total Satellite Failure

The core finding of the study, published as a pre-print on arXiv, is that a single 1-megaton nuclear explosion detonated at an altitude of 310 miles (500 kilometers) over the South Atlantic would disable approximately 98 percent of satellites within one week. The mechanism for this destruction involves the release of high-energy electrons from radioactive fission products, which become trapped in Earth's magnetic field. These electrons form an artificial radiation belt that repeatedly exposes orbital assets to lethal doses of ionizing radiation, frying their sensitive electronic components before they can be replaced.

Also read A Single Nuclear Explosion in Orbit Could Disable 99% of Satellites in a Matter of Days

Historical Context of Starfish Prime Test

The authors emphasize that the threat of orbital nuclear detonation is not merely theoretical but has historical precedent. On July 9, 1962, the United States conducted the Starfish Prime test, detonating a 1.4-megaton warhead at an altitude of 248 miles (400 kilometers) above Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. While the initial explosion disrupted telephone communications and knocked out streetlights in Hawaii, the more insidious long-term effect was the creation of man-made radiation belts that destroyed three additional satellites, with impacts lingering for more than five years.

Geopolitical Concerns Over Anti-Satellite Capabilities

Current geopolitical tensions have renewed fears regarding the weaponization of space. In 2024, the United States government stated that Russia was developing a nuclear anti-satellite capability, a claim Moscow denied while simultaneously vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that sought to reaffirm the Outer Space Treaty's prohibition on placing nuclear weapons in orbit. The researchers note that today's orbital environment contains more than 13,000 satellites, a stark contrast to the sparse traffic of 1962, meaning a comparable event today would occur in a much more densely populated orbital environment and cause significantly greater chaos.

Advertisement

Collateral Damage from Orbital Collisions

Beyond direct radiation damage, the simulation predicts a secondary cascade of failures caused by physical collisions between satellites. As radiation disables critical systems, satellites lose the ability to maintain their precise orbits, leading to a spike in collisions. The model estimates approximately 20 major collisions within the first two years of the detonation. The resulting debris field would further endanger remaining operational satellites, creating a feedback loop of destruction that scientists describe as devastating to orbital infrastructure.

Long-Term Consequences for Global Society

The impact on life on Earth would be profound and immediate, as modern society relies heavily on satellite technology for navigation, communications, weather forecasting, and financial transactions. James McKeon, Vice President of Nuclear Philanthropy, described the potential outcome as very, very bad, urging that every effort must be made to prevent such an event. The study concludes that replacement satellites could remain exposed to radiation and debris for years, suggesting that a single detonation could devastate orbital infrastructure for a generation.