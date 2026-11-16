Nuclear bomb in space would disable 98 per cent of satellites within a week

Just one nuclear explosion in space would have global and long-lasting repercussions, disabling almost every satellite and creating technological chaos from which it would take years to recover, warn experts

A single nuclear explosion in space would wipe out 98 per cent of satellites within a week, sending vital technology around the world into disarray from which it would take years to recover, warn experts.at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and his colleagues modelled the effect of a 1 megaton explosion 500 kilometres above the South Atlantic.

They found that an initial spike offrom the blast was damaging, but it wasn’t the most disruptive part: electrons released by radioactive fission would become trapped in Earth’s magnetic field, exposing satellites to a kind of artificial radiation belt, over and over again. This level of exposure would take out 98 per cent of satellites within one week.

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And while many spacecraft use specialised computer chips that are, the researchers found that even when they altered their simulations to assume that satellites were three times more resilient to radiation damage, the effects were still disastrous, with 97 per cent still failing within two weeks.at an altitude of 400 km in 1962 . Satellites were disrupted by the blast, but Earth was orbited by only a relatively small number of devices at the time – humans have now, many of which still orbit the planet.

Global navigation systems like GPS, internet connections and weather forecasts rely on these satellites and the data they provide. A nuclear explosion in space would probably have long-lasting repercussions, not only because satellites would need to be replaced, but because there would be an estimated 20 collisions within two years as broken satellites drifted aimlessly.

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Those collisions present a risk of Kessler syndrome, a theoretical scenario in which debris hits other satellites, creating more debris and a chain reaction of destruction that would make orbit lethal to future launches for decades, or even longer. The Outer Space Treaty now bans the launch of nuclear weapons into space, and all major spacefaring nations are party to it. But tensions remain.

In 2024 a vote was raised at the UN to reaffirm commitment to the rule,at the University of Surrey, UK, says the consequences of losing so many of our satellites would be catastrophic for society because we are so dependent on space technology.

“The recent low-Earth orbit mega constellations would be particularly affected,” says Underwood. “During the Cold War, much thought was given to protecting critical space systems and our societies were much less dependent on electronic technology. I suspect that since the 1990s, less attention has been paid to the prospect of having to survive a nuclear conflict. Our civil defence infrastructure has been dismantled, and society is much more vulnerable.

” “While individual satellites can, in principle, be replaced relatively quickly, recovery would not be straightforward. New satellites would have to be launched into an environment still affected by elevated radiation levels and increased debris, potentially limiting their operational lifetime and effectiveness.

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As a result, restoring orbital infrastructure could take years,” saysat the University of Nottingham, UK.

“The result would not be an immediate collapse of modern society, but rather a prolonged degradation of many services that we now take for granted. Recovery would likely require years of rebuilding orbital infrastructure while managing elevated radiation and debris hazards. ”Massive data centres collectively use as much electricity as an entire US stateVoyager is one light day away from us. Here’s what it discovered on its epic journeyWhy we buy: 5 thinking errors companies exploit to make you shop